If you believe all the hype, young people today don't have a future. Supposedly, global warming will kill everybody off in 11 more years. Doomsday thinking aside, and doomsday thinkers have been promising our demise every few years for the last couple of centuries, today's young people need to understand some cold, hard facts about planning for their futures. They need sound financial information to make proper decisions. Trouble is, every panhandling professional is handing out great information that benefits their pockets much more than our young people.
The biggest investment decision a young person can make is whether or not to go to college. College can open doors. Many big companies will choose a college graduate over a nongraduate simply because that degree tells them that young person has grit and drive, or at least it used to do so. Now, not so much. Now, it's more important what the degree is in rather than is it simply a degree. It may have been great fun getting a degree in Basket Weaving, but today's companies are not interested in hiring those grads. Couple that with the fact that a college degree will probably put your son or daughter $40,000-100,000 in debt and can take decades to repay.
On the other hand, a young person can learn plumbing at a technical school for about a $1,000. They can usually pay off the debt in a year or two, and end up with an excellent credit rating at the age of 20.
A good or excellent credit rating and $5,000 in the bank in normal times can get a young person into his own two-bedroom house. To buy a $100,000 house, he needs a $3,500 down payment and a good enough job to make $580.22 payments (including taxes, interest and insurance) every month for the next 30 years. He needs 20 percent ($20,000) during the pandemic, because the banks don't really believe he can keep his job. After 30 years, at $580 per month, he will have paid $197,542.50 for that $100,000 house.
If he buys a decent new car, that's another $300-500 per month in payments for a car that probably won't be worth much when he finishes paying it off in five to seven years. Thankfully, though, keeping a good job and faithfully paying off those debts will give him a stellar credit rating, so he can purchase all the appliances he needs (washing machine, dryer, dish washer, refrigerator, etc.) on credit. It's no wonder many new graduates are choosing to stay home with Mom and Dad.
The other big decision is where to work, not just the company, but the city and state. Everybody knows Oklahoma is a poor state with very little work for our young people. Educated young people are our main export. We educate them and send them all over the world to make their livings. But even that decision is full of pitfalls and misconceptions. For instance, everyone knows Seattle is a great place to make money. What young people don't realize is that living in Seattle is more expensive than Oklahoma. In Oklahoma, the average pay for a school teacher is $20.37 per hour; in Seattle it's $21.43. Seattle has cheaper taxes, 18 percent overall, but despite the lower tax rates it still costs 9 percent more annually to live in Seattle versus Oklahoma. A dollar an hour raise is not worth losing 9 percent annually. On the other hand, the average pay for a plumber in Oklahoma is $25 per hour, but in Seattle it's $36.48; that might make it worth moving.
Mark Stepp is a retired senior technical writer and former newspaper reporter/editor. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a graduate of Northeastern State University with a BA in education and journalism.
