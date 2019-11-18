There is a divide in this country the likes of which has not been seen since the War Between the States (called the Civil War by Yankees).
But this time, the divide is not between the North and the South. It is generally between those who live on the two coasts and those who live between the East and West Coast. And more specifically, it is between those who live in ultra-liberal cities and those who live in the more rural areas of the country.
My parents were as politically different as they could be and still managed to live together more or less in peace for over 50 years.
My mother was a Northern liberal, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and my father was a Dixiecrat (for those too young to know, they were ultra-conservative Democrats in the South) from Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
The conversations around our dinner table required a referee at times, but it never got ugly and no one needed to call anyone else a Nazi or a fascist.
For some reason, that is no longer the case. The other writer of this point-counterpoint series is Fred Gibson, and he is as far to the left as I am to the right, but we have no difficulty in discussing politics or anything else. Why is that? Because I respect his opinions, even when I disagree vigorously with almost everything he says, and he is willing to show me the same grace.
We both believe that you can disagree without being disagreeable, and that you can disagree and remain friends. When you can do that, you can learn - as we have - that we have many things in common, as well as many things the other person says or does that we think are odd about the other person. I believe he is a smart guy who went wrong somewhere in his life (probably living too long in California!), while he thinks that maybe I didn't live there long enough. How can you ever learn anything if you aren't willing to listen to things you didn't know or that you might disagree with? If you are never challenged, how do you learn anything? Were you born being able to read? Or, did you have to be challenged into learning?
That is how learning takes place, not by retreating into our corners and insulting each other. Political polarization only takes place when people stop talking to each other, and begin to talk only to those who agree with them and past those who don't. I would rather have people mad about what I said than have them mistakenly believe that I agree with them. Because the chances are that I don't.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
