We have in Cherokee County and Northeastern Oklahoma a wonderful asset and treasure in the Illinois River, which runs right through the county right outside of Tahlequah. It is beautiful and scenic, and brings in tourists and other visitors.
We are currently in a fight to the death with Northwest Arkansas to try and stop them from polluting the river and killing everything downstream. Sadly, we have been only partially successful, so far. But, the efforts of many of our neighbors and friends have been thus far able to prevent us from losing one of our best assets as a destination.
It is the breathtaking beauty of the Illinois watershed that gives Green Country its name, and which waters and feeds us. It isn't the fat, lazy river that Muskogee enjoys and which has massive flatlands along its banks. The Illinois rather runs down the steep Ozark mountains, and even in Tahlequah, must navigate between steep, deeply-carved hills.
Everyone who lives along the river, or profits from it - which means all of us - should care and take part in preserving it for our children and for society. Natural beauty everywhere is disappearing because of the incursions of people. They build along the banks and flood-plains of river and creeks, cutting down the brush and causing increasing bad floods.
It isn't as though there isn't enough high ground for people to build on. And it isn't as if most of the ground around here is good for much of anything. But those who hold the high ground aren't selling, so others have to build and live where they can. But now, what used to be believed to be 1,000-year floods are happening every few years because of the deforestation and devastation this clearing causes.
People who read things I write might find it surprising I am so fond of nature, but I grew up on a massive farm in Florida that was about a third swamp. When I was angry or upset, I would take a rifle, a knife and my favorite cow dog and go into that part of the place that covered more than 1,000 acres, and which included swamp and dense woods. And I would stay there for days.
I love the outdoors, as nearly everyone who grows up in Florida does. You are able to spend more of the year outside there than in almost any other state, other than Hawaii. I love the woods and the trees and the animals who inhabit it. I understand that as they go, so do we. If we don't protect them and their environment, we won't be around long after they disappear. The Illinois watershed and river are what keeps the animals and us alive here where we live. Think about that.
I know most people have a bad side, but are basically decent and good people. And I know that most people want to do what's right. So, protect what we have by cleaning up after yourself, and do what you can do to save it for those who come after us. It takes a lot of work, but it is well worth it.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.