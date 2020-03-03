While no one can deny that racism still exists in this country, there is some question about who the racists are and how bad the problem really is.
Racism is the belief that one race is inherently better or worse than another, and when someone is a racist, it doesn't need to be pointed out by big-mouth know-nothings. When someone is a racist, everyone can see it, not just that small percentage of people who live by stoking racism, like our friend Al Sharpton and his ilk. I grew-up in the Deep South (unlike Oklahoma), and I was witness to real segregation and racism of a kind that most people can only imagine. As a child, I walked up on a corpse of a black man hanging from an oak tree in the woods for some crime or misdeed, real or imagined, and as a result of that and other such experiences while young, I have no problem recognizing racism when I see it. And, I can say for a fact that racism and bigotry are both less now than they have ever been in my lifetime, despite the uptick forced by the Obama administration's overtly racist policies and actions.
But, there is a difference now from when I was young as to who the racists in our society are. Whereas in the past, a majority of the racists were Caucasians like my father, who hated blacks and other minorities, that is no longer the case. All you have to do is turn on your television or see or read almost anything online, to be subjected to dissertations on the subject constantly. And, the less racism there is in our society, the more of this type of propaganda we are all subjected to. From my perspective, it's the Al Sharptons of the world who are racists and who make their living by trying to make into racism everything in society they don't like. Our children are no longer taught that all people are flawed, and that those people in the past who did great things were flawed. But, that doesn't reduce the greatness of what they did. Their flaws do not negate the great things they accomplished or how important they are to our history.
Plus, the standards of today were not those under which people in the past lived. People from the past would not believe the things that we today accept as normal, and would be disgusted by us and the way we live. Should we abandon what we have and instead live by their standards because they would prefer it? Would it be fair for them to judge us by their standards and say nasty things about us for no other reason? Why do some today believe they have the right to judge those in the past by our standards today? Isn't that just as stupid?
In our schools today, any child who does not mouth the appropriate race-related words and slogans, and doesn't condemn the right people when so-ordered on cue, is then verbally abused and punished by their teacher, who also encourages the victim's fellow students to shame and abuse the victim, as well. That is racism by any definition. And, it is an attempt at mind-control by force, as well. But, when a parent complains, what do you think happens then? Of course, the parent must be a racist, too, and loud public condemnation follows. Isn't this a very nice world to live in where racism is the beginning and end of everything?
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.