A radical person is one who is dissatisfied with the present social/economic structure, and favors fundamental change.
Today, a lot of people are dissatisfied. With all the pressure our citizens are under, it is a wonder that more of the people we send to Washington aren't radical. When I did research for this article, I found that a few issues seem eternal, such as abortion and the Affordable Care Act. These, of course, are the hot-button issues meant to rally each party's base and raise money.
When I looked online, I found that of the 10 most radical congressmen, six were Republicans and four were Democrats, one of whom was a fellow traveler. Republicans tend to be radical about such issues as the border wall, homosexual issues, abortion, the Affordable Care Act, education vouchers, and defense of the empire. Democrats tend to be radical about such things as feminist and social issues and health care. Both are radical about budget issues, but from a different point of view.
More recently, fault lines in our capitalist system have been exposed that have resulted in calls from such Democrats as Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Alexandria O. Cortez, and such business leaders as Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Jaime Diamond. Even the very conservative Business Round Table is behind the move to correct some of the more obvious faults to which capitalism is heir.
When former Vice President Dick Chaney announced that "Deficits don't matter!" it opened a floodgate of spending which neither party seems willing to close. The result has been unprecedented spending and a wealth gap that is threatening the entire world economy. When Republicans saw what was happening, they screamed "Socialism!" and almost had apoplexy as they blamed it all on Democrats in general, and AOC and Bernie Sanders in particular. In fact, Republicans themselves have been equal opportunity spenders as they go about the world wasting money on projects that mostly benefit the Deep State.
They try to tar Warren with the same brush as she fights for the liberal wing of the Democratic Party leading up to the primary. It turns out, though, that she has been a tiger fighting for fiscal responsibility, rational improvements in capitalism and sensible social programs. Put aside the national media propaganda and rabid Deep State opposition, and then tell me one person who has fought harder for the best interests of America and against the forces that brought America to its saddest point in history.
Never forget that it was Sen. Warren who fought tirelessly to save America from the unbelievable corruption of the big banks and Wall Street as they committed every crime in the book during the 2008 recession. If you want clean government, vote for it. Elizabeth Warren is among those who passes the test. She's not perfect, but she's head and shoulders above the rest.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
