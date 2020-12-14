WELLING [mdash] age 75. Caretaker. Died December 10th in Fayetteville, AR. Graveside Services December 10th 10:00am at Barber Cemetery. Visitation December 15th from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 53. Tool Manager. Died December 4th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services December 14th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Agent Cemetery. Visitation December 13th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
