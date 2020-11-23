I have been watching with a great deal of interest the ongoing riots happening in Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; and in Washington, D.C. I have been watching the ongoing bloodbaths taking place day after day and month after month in Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, New York City, St. Louis and Los Angeles. I have been listening to local, state and national "leaders" around the country talk about burning it all down and not allowing anyone any peace until they get each and every one of their demands fulfilled.
I have listened to the leaders of antifa and Black Lives Matter say the entire country must be destroyed to save it. I have watched as businesses are shuttered and livelihoods destroyed by power-mad mayors, and country commissioners and governors around the country. I have listened to the lies that are spread daily and at high volume on every news source, every online feed and every social media platform. I have watched as mega-billionaires get richer and everyone else - except politicians and their families, of course - get poorer. I have watched as the people we have elected have betrayed us every time they get a chance by stealing our liberty and handing us chains instead.
Would it be safe to say I am dissatisfied with how this country is being run? I think you can assume I am very unhappy about things as they currently are. And I have no money woes, no serious medical issues the VA doesn't take care of for me, and am retired and tax-exempt. In fact, I live a nearly perfect life. So, you can guess that if I am unhappy and dissatisfied, how do people who have no jobs, can't feed their children, and are being turned out of their homes feel?
Would it be safe to say we are all a little dissatisfied with how things are going in this country right about now? After all, why wouldn't we all be mad and confused, when we are told all day every day, on virtually every channel and source of information, that our lives suck and only the Democrats can make them better? We are told at full volume that all of the jobs and raises everyone got before COVID-19 hit us were an illusion, and it is the fault of the current government that this all happened. Wouldn't you be furious?
How about if the current president was portrayed in almost every media outlet day after day as a murderer and tyrant who hates the populous and only is interested in making money for himself and his friends? Would that make you mad? How about if you were told day after day lies that were easily provable as false, if only the media who control all information you are able to access didn't allow such things to be found easily? What if you had to take the word of talking heads on television that you know are lying, but not how much and how completely? How would you feel under such condition?
Well, take a look at yourself. That is what is happening to you right now, and there is little you can do about that. Would such people maybe perhaps feel the need to go into the streets and make their feelings known, and maybe go after those they have been told to blame with torches and pitchforks? Maybe so.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
