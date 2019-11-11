For 32 years, I was a teacher in one of the most difficult rural school districts in Southern California. Early in the game, I realized if I expected to survive, I would have to learn discipline skills that didn't come with a college education.
My district had far more than its share of mentally disturbed children, ADD children, abused children, children from drug-dealing families, hostile children, and children with a variety of other behavioral handicaps. I started teaching in 1960, and there were no such things as school psychologists or affordable child psychiatrists, and little was said about discipline in teacher training courses. Small wonder the average tenure of newly trained teachers in California was about two years. Teachers had to more or less fall back on traditional discipline methods, and once in a while, they used the paddle.
Somewhere along the line, Columbia University came up with the notion that "education shouldn't hurt" and "children learn what children live" and evangelized the idea that the source of all the problems public education was experiencing at that time were caused by corporal punishment. The fundamental problems, though, were – and still are – that America has never decided what the philosophy of education should be, and we have never decided whether the focus or purpose of our schools should be to socialize children or educate children.
When I started teaching, my superintendent more or less gave me two pieces of chalk and told me, "Gibson, you are on your own." Naturally, I spent much of my career studying school discipline. I have to tell you most of the ideas everyone, including many teachers, have about school discipline are total nonsense. I support use of the paddle, but on the other hand, I only slightly believe in punishing children at all. How can this be? Everything is easy once you understand a few basic principles.
To begin, children misbehave for four reasons. First, they don't understand the rules. Second, they don't understand the rules apply to them personally. Third, they are trying to dominate or control their environment. Fourth, they are trying to test and establish their limits. This does not apply to children who are mentally ill, of course. Once you understand these basic principles, you can attack the problem in a rational manner and achieve results you would never imagine.
If we are honest with one another, we will admit the great majority of children can go through 12 years plus kindergarten and require little more that a rare time-out or counseling. On the other hand, every child can have an unthinking moment when he or she can get into all kinds of mischief. It is not a matter of whether paddling is ever truly effective. One or a few disruptive children can monopolize so much of a teacher's time that little learning ever takes place.
Humanity is the most violent species on earth. When provoked, children are capable of almost any crime known to man. A paddle, whether used or not, is the symbol and substance of a teacher's or parent's ultimate authority. While I was almost always able to talk a kid out of being paddled, don't think for a minute that a couple of swats is going to damage them psychologically or cause them to think hitting is the way to solve problems. I wish I had room to explain all this in detail, but I have written extensively on the subject, so if you are interested, contact the paper for more information about discipline.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.