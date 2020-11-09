I wrote a Letter to the Editor of this newspaper a few weeks back that stated clearly my feelings about and recourse against teachers’ unions that refused to open the schools before certain socialist agenda items on their list were fulfilled. I think something identical should be done for schools and school districts that use the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to not open the schools fully.
They scream and dance around, and lecture us about the “data” and the “science.” But they are talking of things about which they are ignorant. Or maybe, they aren’t ignorant and hope that you are. They are assisted and abetted by a constant barrage of media misinformation, so maybe they are right.
For anyone who cares to look – and who knows how and where to look – the “data” and the “science” say clearly and unambiguously that it is completely safe for children to return to school. That goes for the toddlers of 5-6, all the way up through seniors of 17-18. They are less at risk for contracting and becoming ill from COVID-19 than from the common flu.
Even with a vaccine taken by multimillions of American and across the globe, the flu is far easier to catch and is far more deadly than is COVID-19. In the same vein, a vast majority of teachers and administrators are less than 60. Those who are 60 and older and-or have other comorbidities, they can work from home or in a different setting than the classroom, where they might be endangered. But that group makes up only a fraction of teachers and administrators.
Once again, I think any school or district that refuses to open as scheduled to full-time, five-days-a-week, all-day, in-person classes should be immediately closed permanently. All employees of that school or district should be fired. All the money allotted to running that school should be distributed to parents of the students to find alternative education for their children. The school building so vacated should be sold to the magnet, and schools that will immediately spring up to fill the gap. Use the RICO Statues (I love the RICO statutes) to go after all of those involved in the failure to open on federal racketeering charges. Then, let those so arrested rot in solitary confinement in a federal prison while awaiting trial. My guess is that this will only have to be done once or twice to stop this crap before it gains momentum.
It just seems to me if those we have hired to teach our children have decided they are more important than are the children, they need to be reminded who they are and why they are being paid. If they choose this path rather than serve the children and society they were hired to serve, they should be willing to reap the rewards of their selfish actions. If they think they have the right to take out money and act as they please, they should be willing to serve the time related to fraud and theft. If they show no compassion toward or dedication to our children, we owe them none.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
