When I started researching "unions," this week's topic, I asked myself why a Christian nation should have such a great need for unions. Then, I was reminded that no nation has ever been in greater need of a mediating spirit than the United States of America.
They machine-gunned us in Montana, and sent train loads of club-wielding thugs to beat our farmers in California to prevent them from getting their crops to market. They underpaid and starved us in states all across the country, and overcharged us at the company stores. Once you signed a work contract, it was used as a club to prevent you from leaving, no matter how miserable or dangerous working conditions became. Illness often became a death sentence. Schools for our children were often unheard of, and who cared about healthy diets or fresh vegetables?
Black Lung disease was a common problem for coal miners, and once it ran its course, you were sent home to die. It saved old-age expenses and opened up houses for the next generation of suckers who had nowhere else to turn for work. Logging accidents, mine cave-ins, and poison gasses resulting from owner indifference toward safety precautions were a common hazard of business. No matter what the cost to America's workers, it gave our industrialists, managers, and owners a fantastic return on their investments, and, after all, money is what America is all about.
On the other hand, once unions became powerful and earned such benefits as an eight-hour work day, a 40-hour work week, time-and-a-half overtime pay, yearly paid vacations, company-paid health insurance, collective bargaining, retirement pensions, and abolished child labor, they became as abusive of their power as owner-management had been of their advantages. It wasn't meant to be this way. Even Adam Smith, the patron saint of owner-managers, spoke eloquently for both sides of this foolish, self defeating conflict and explained the advantages of working for the best interests of everybody.
Adam Smith never wrote an easy-to-understand sentence, but the way I explain it is that if you want to have horses ready to plow in the spring, you have to feed them through the winter. Everything from the age-old biblical admonition to treat others the way we would like to be treated, to the most recent liberal publication, points out that a rising tide should lift all boats and screams the truth that when everybody prospers, everybody benefits. Why is it so hard for Americans to understand that?
When our forefathers wrote our Constitution, they could not foresee the problems that would be caused by human nature, so they didn't address the matter of peaceful resolution to the endless conflict between labor and management. Nor did they suggest a solution to our indifference to the plight of fellow citizens who fall on hard times. Self-regulation of our excessive greed for money and power and reasonable concern for others would be a good start.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
