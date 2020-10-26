If you are rich, living on welfare or social security disability, or have a CDIB (certified degree of Indian blood) card, retired military, social security and a supplemental insurance, or are a disabled veteran, health care in Oklahoma is a non-issue. Furthermore, if a young worker is injured on the job, his employer, through workman's compensation, has to foot the bill for the employee's recuperation, at least long enough for him to get back to work.
Highly professional facilities are nearby and always available: that's why a lot of residents live here. All other residents, Black, white, and non-American Indian minorities, have a problem.
The problem is twofold: Firstly, normal, healthy young working adults mostly go without any kind of health insurance. As long as they remain healthy and do not injure themselves jumping off a bridge into shallow water or some other accident, lacking health insurance if not much of an issue. Secondly, hospitals and doctors have set fees, which according to Medicare, are outrageously high. Medicare routinely refuses to pay the billed amount, but instead pays the hospital or doctor's office much reduced fees. However, anyone without insurance who does not qualify for Medicare or one of the other programs is faced with paying the startlingly expensive fees, and the fees just keep coming even after a short hospital stay – no discounts for paying cash, and no relief from long-term debt. Going without health insurance is not for the faint-of-heart.
Roberta (a fictitious name to protect me from a lawsuit) has a recurring pancreatic problem. Her usual trips to the hospital are four to five days each, with a total cost of a little more than $100,000 each time. She is not rich, she works two jobs, she does not have an employee health care program, and, thanks to her illness, she will never be able to buy a home or a new car. She is not alone. Fifty-five percent of the state's working class residents do not have employee-funded health programs. In fact, only one out of every five lower-income wage owners in the state have insurance through their employers. The rest are playing Russian roulette with both their physical and financial health. Hospitals here are required by law to save the lives of anyone who enters, regardless of race or economic status, but those institutions do not intentionally work for free. They can and will put a lien on your home for even the shortest hospital visit.
There are, however, free (and pro-rated) clinics in Oklahoma, depending on a person's income. Clients are required to prove financial need in order to receive free services or services at a reduced cost at one of these federally funded health centers. No insurance, no problem, but they only cover minor services, such as checkups, treatment, pregnancy care, immunizations, child care, prescription medicine, and mental and substance abuse; nothing for crushed bones from diving off a river bridge, and nothing for the onset of a serious disease.
The cold hard fact of the matter is that no one is guaranteed a free ride, not at the grocery store and certainly not at the local hospital. A public hospital may be required by law to keep your body alive, but your financial well-being is in deep trouble the moment you enter an Oklahoma hospital without insurance, and keeping you alive is not the same thing as curing your illness. Hospitals are under no obligation to cure your disease. Even nonprofit hospitals are businesses, and it's just smart business to run any and all tests your insurance will cover.
Mark Stepp is a retired senior technical writer and former newspaper reporter/editor. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a graduate of Northeastern State University with a BA in education and journalism.
