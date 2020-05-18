When I was a child, I was taught very emphatically that America was a classless society. While doing research for this column, you can imagine my chagrin to learn that not only is America not a classless society, but that class is the very heart and soul of America.
What they should have told us is that it is relatively easy to move either up or down in class standing in America. We have both the rags-to-riches stories and the shirtsleeves-to-shirtsleeves in five generations stories. What that means is if you mind your P's and Q's, you, too, may someday run the company, but if you don't, you might have to push the broom. It depends on which way the money, power, and luck flows.
It wasn't always that way. In the beginning, America was settled by Europeans from societies strictly divided along lines of royalty and commoners, but after a while, your place in society depended more on what you made of yourself. Sadly, we made some terrible mistakes back then that produced even more terrible consequences, and we have paid a most horrible price for our sins.
Our first mistake was allowing slavery to get a toehold, and the second mistake was when we passed a law dividing the slaves into two classes, black and white. In the early years, some of the slaves were captives seized in Africa, and others were indentured slaves, called "servants," brought over from Europe. The southern states were unusually fond of the institution, but they imported so many slaves in Virginia that the planters were afraid their slaves would unite against their masters and revolt against cruel treatment.
To prevent such an event, Virginia passed a law that gave indentured servants an important privilege over their black brothers. The law gave the whites special social standing above the blacks, and from then on you had penniless whites strutting around as though they owned the plantation. "I may be poor, but at least I'm not black," was a comment frequently heard during that period.
You all know what happened after that: the Civil War, which was the most devastating war in our history. Then came Reconstruction, during which everyone was free from everything but prejudice and hate.
Having learned nothing from the war, the humiliated South tried to reinstate a two-tiered society divided along racial lines, and it still causes no end of trouble for everybody. Some people can't stand having nobody to whom they can feel superior.
Social class sort of flew under the radar until the 99 percent vs. the 1 percent started rubbing our noses in social class issues. Then, various people start telling about how little they once lived on, and instead of correcting the situation, everybody forgets what the argument is about and the sore scabs over without resolution. The surprise comes when resentment simmers until it explodes. It is surprising how little interest there is in justice in America.
Even under the best of circumstances, it is virtually impossible to eliminate class divisions in any society unless you want to run around saying "comrade" to everyone, and even then, some are always more equal than others.
We demonstrate our social class by the cars we drive, the size of our houses, the jobs we hold, the way we speak, the clothes we wear, the money we have, the clubs to which we belong, and in a million other ways instead of through such things as merit, honesty, and fair play. What a shame.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.