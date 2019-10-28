The border between Mexico and the U.S. has been a problem since the two countries fought a war and became uneasy neighbors over 100 years ago. Even before that, passage back and forth across the border has almost always been pretty easy, other than the times in the past when the U.S. found it necessary to send troops to secure it and restore order.
However, the southern border problem only shifted into a crisis, then into a full-blown disaster, over the past decade or so. The most current crisis began when Barack Obama became president, ordered the Border Patrol to stand down, and invited in one and all who could make it to the border. And we as a country have been reaping the windfall from that decision ever since.
In fact, the problem has become so profound that we have virtually lost control over our southern border, and have basically turned control of it over to drug cartels, human traffickers, and other criminals.
As a result, we now have a major and growing opiate epidemic, and an estimated (since no one really knows) somewhere between 10-40 million illegal aliens living among us.
We also have a Democratic Party that is all-in with not only keeping the border open, but also preventing any and all efforts to identify and remove even the criminal illegals among us who have refused to leave on their own.
There is a solution to this ongoing disaster, and it has been undertaken by President Trump, by building a wall while side-stepping Democratic efforts to stop him. He has also changed the ability of these people to enter the country illegally and then claim asylum, and a number of other steps that are less-well-publicized to stop the flow of people across the border. And, despite Democratic efforts in the courts to stop the
se policies from taking effect, virtually every one of them has eventually passed judicial scrutiny and has been put into effect.
However, the only final solution to this crisis lies in the hands of Congress. The current laws were created by them, loopholes and all, and can only be fixed by them. And, since the Democrats seem to have no stomach for doing their jobs and protecting the country, it is only another reason that Republicans need to be returned to controlling both houses of Congress.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
