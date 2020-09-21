I remember being told when I was young that I should plan for my retirement as soon as I got a steady job. Of course, I was swamped by the many bills and financial requirements of going to college and raising a family, like everybody else. So, I didn't get serious about it until I was middle-aged, also like everybody else. I was as careful as I could be, but was still unable to put enough away before I retired to live on.
Luckily, depending on your perspective, I was seriously injured while in the military and was medically retired. As a result, I have enough to live on and the VA takes care of my medical needs. So, let me give some sound advice to all of the young people who know how to read. And you people who know young people who can't read, please pass this along to them.
Do not take the course that I have. Instead, start working now. Work at the job that you can find until you find the job you want. Any job is better than none. I have done some awful jobs, but they paid the bills. Start with your first check and save a small amount out of every check. Even a dollar will add up over time, and you can have it taken straight from your check by a bank so it doesn't hurt as much. Put that money into an account that you cannot access short of your death until you are 62.
If you save a dollar from every check for 40 years, even at 1 percent interest, you will have a comfortable retirement. If you save more, you will be able to retire at 62. You will be able to move to Florida (which has no income tax) and live on the beach. You will be able to have a party at your house every night. You will have enough money to be able to take those vacations you always wanted to take. Be smarter than we were at your age and behave more responsibly than we did. You will be happier, healthier and better off all the way around.
But of course, they won't listen to us any more than we listened to our parents and grandparents. And, with the way things are going in this country, they will be no better off than we are. Maybe not even as well-off or worse. Sadly, our children, and now grandchildren, are what we have helped make of them. But from there, they must make of themselves what they decide to be, exactly as we did.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
