I look around at the state of education in America and I am appalled by what I see.
Teachers' unions have a stranglehold over all of the public schools, and as a result of their "me and mine first, students last" attitudes and behavior, less and less is being taught, and more and more the curriculum resembles tried-and-true Soviet and Chinese indoctrination techniques.
I was a senior university administrator at retirement nearly 20 years ago, and I saw the trends even then. More and more time and energy are being spent at the college and university levels with remedial courses, designed to teach the skills and knowledge that should have been taught at the grade school, middle school and high school levels - basic math, reading and writing needed to survive, much less thrive in college.
What is exasperating this trend is the very heavy indoctrination received by students in teacher education courses and programs. I went through such program at two different institutions in which the professors say openly that anyone who doesn't join and support the teachers' unions will, first, not be hired, and second, don't deserve to work in education, anyway. The courses are designed to ensure that prospective teachers spout the appropriate sentiments, write the proper slogans, and show they believe in their souls that the union is the only way, almost like a religion. And what do you suppose this produces in the classroom?
You have teachers demanding that students do and say exactly as instructed or be punished and ridiculed in front of classmates. You have children spouting slogans and beliefs that are not only demonstrably false, but are harmful to the students, their parents and society. You have unions making demands that bankrupt school districts, which then have to raise taxes to support the demands. You have concerted efforts by unions, aided and abetted by captive lawmakers, to crush and shut charter schools that operate outside of the union's control. All in the name of the students and society that pays them? Not really.
There are bright spots, however. There are increasing numbers of charter schools with impressive results. There are pockets of good public schooling and education scattered around here and there that still teach, although indoctrination has crept even into these bastions of learning. The problem begins and ends in our teacher education programs and teachers' unions. And the solutions will have to begin there, as well, if public education is to be saved.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
