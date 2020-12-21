When is a protest peaceful? Is it when police officers are being assaulted, businesses are burned, and anyone in the way is assaulted and killed?
That is what the media and the Democrat Party would have us believe. "Don't believe your lying eyes," they tell us. "Believe instead what we tell you," they demand.
Is it a peaceful protest when local business after minority-owned business is looted and then burned to the ground? Are these the "mostly peaceful protests" we are hammered with, day after day, on every channel and from every source? How do the people who have had their entire life's work destroyed feel about that? Was it "mostly peaceful" to them? And why are those who attempt to defend their property and themselves being prosecuted, when the rioters are being let go as soon as they are arrested? Who is lying to whom?
I'm not the smartest person on the planet by a long stretch, but I do have functioning eyes, ears and a brain that works most of the time. And I am smart enough to know that destroying people's livelihoods is not a peaceful act. Assaulting people in the street is not peaceful. Stopping cars and dragging the occupants out to the street, where they are beaten into unconsciousness, is not peaceful.
Threatening to rape and murder people is not peaceful. Shooting at police officers is not peaceful. Setting fire to churches and municipal buildings is not peaceful. Transporting large groups of people and munitions to a protest scene to be used against the police and all other authorities is not peaceful.
But don't believe what you see. Believe what they tell you to believe. That way, they won't come for you, too. You hope.
A peaceful protest ends at sundown, and is only done with the proper permits and safeguards. A peaceful protest has a specific message and agenda, and that does not include the overthrow of the U.S. government and our way of life. That is what anarchists do. It is what was done by the Bolsheviks in Russia in 1917. By Mao in China in 1949. By Castro in Cuba in 1959. Do I need to list the rest of these disasters?
Currently, we have two major entities involved in the ongoing riots in Portland and Seattle, and sporadically in dozens of other places around the country. Black Lives Matter and antifa are both Marxist/Leninist organizations that want the overthrow of the U.S. government and the imposition of a socialist state in its place. All you have to do is listen to their leaders talk and read their founding documents to know these plain facts.
So, why are the Democrats, the media, Hollywood and the elites around the country backing and funding these organizations and riots they are spawning? By the way, that information is readily available, too, if you care to look. Because they think it makes Trump look bad and scares people.
It's the same reason they are hyping the COVID-19 virus. They believe it gives them political power in the short term.
What they and all tyrants forget is that the beasts you feed will eventually come and eat you as well. And I am old enough to know that is the absolute truth.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
