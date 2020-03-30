If the coronavirus hadn't pricked our economic bubble, something else would have done the job. No financial system based on fiat (paper) currency has ever been able to survive for long. From the moment President Nixon took the American dollar off the gold standard, we were doomed. The surprising, even amazing thing is how long government officials were able to keep the Frankenstein system lurching along.
The question now is, how do we fix our broken system? The answer is there is no acceptable way to fix the insane predicament we have gotten ourselves into. Several ideas have been suggested, each worse than the last, but the truth is, when you reach a tipping point in a system that continuously has to artificially stimulate the economy to achieve growth, it becomes hopeless. From then on, you either inflate (stimulate) or die. Eventually the economy dies, anyway.
Generally speaking, few Americans have any interest in either economics or finance. Not without reason is economics known as the dismal science. At the same time, there are issues fundamental to the welfare of our people and nation that every citizen should know about. For example, we should know how we got into trouble, and we should know what is being discussed as possible solutions. Then, I will explain what I think should be done.
How did we become the greatest debtor nation in the history of the world? What is causing our economy and financial system to literally start collapsing under our feet? In 1971, Wall Street persuaded President Nixon to take the American dollar off the gold standard and base its value on the full faith and credit of the American government. From then on, our economy was based on credit, which allowed the government to print counterfeit money and spend it virtually without limit until it reaches the point where we are unable to even service (pay interest on) our debts.
From that point on, we were off to the races, because once you get on that slippery slope, it is virtually impossible to regain control of spending. It enabled the Deep State to rob us blind; let Wall Street ride the system to undeserved wealth; and forced our workers to endure 40 years of stagnant wages and unconscionable debt even though on paper we appear to be getting rich.
About 2008, events took their natural course and the housing market collapsed. Then, there was a staggering economic correction, and President Bush tried to restart the economy with a program of spending our way to prosperity. President Obama made the mistake of continuing the program of quantitative easing, which caused the economy to see-saw up and down until 2016 when President Trump was elected with his program of tax cuts and increased government spending. Now our economy has crashed, wiping out three years of Trump gains in about three weeks.
So here we are in desperate straits; locked into policies from which we can't escape; way, way over our heads in debt; and trying to pretend that as soon as we whip the coronavirus problem, everything will return to normal and we can continue our prodigal ways. It's not going to happen.
The nation's think-tanks and policy makers are discussing everything from the Chicago Plan to chips under the skin to a jubilee as a way to finance our future, but in my opinion, a return to the gold-backed dollar is the only possible way forward, and even that will be draconian.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.