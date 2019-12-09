To observe Washington, D.C., from any distance is a sobering experience. Someone once said that if he were insane, he would move to Washington so his behavior wouldn't be noticed. After the events of the past several decades, I tend to agree with that observation.
Any travelogue can tell you Washington is a beautiful city with cherry trees and majestic historical buildings and monuments. The city buzzes with activity as multitudes of government employees go about their daily activities and elected officials hold hearings, weigh choices, make decisions, introduce multitudes of bills, resolutions, regulations and proposals, and then fight for what they think is right.
It isn't as though nothing ever gets done. There are constituents to be humored and placated so the tax money will keep flowing, and hoodwinked voters will keep such dedicated public servants in office. After all, someone has to manage our lives and provide the police state our government needs to remind us this is the land of the free. Otherwise, what would be the point of maintaining a Department of Homeland Security that provides jobs for over 250,000 spooks at a cost of billions of dollars to keep track of our every telephone call, move, tweet, and thought as they protect us from foreign and domestic terrorists?
Now, it's not like me to be so pessimistic, but there are times we all need a club up side of the head and a kick in the nether region to remind us we are not living in the world in which we grew up. Washington is a great city, and probably better than most. For the most part, our elected officials and the public employees they supervise are probably the most dedicated, hard-working, patriotic, prejudiced, opinionated examples of their kind in the world. Then, too, they are all only human.
The trouble is, things are not right with our people today. We are still early 20th Century people trying to deal with the "World of Tomorrow," and we aren't doing a very good job of it. There are no satisfying answers to the questions we are being asked. We are pretty closely divided on every issue we face. The less we know, the more likely we are to call each other dumb, stupid, and idiotic, even when we don't have satisfactory answers ourselves.
I didn't intend to turn this into a political speech, but this is the time and place to do it. After watching Elizabeth Warren work for many years, I know she is extremely intelligent and capable, and can be trusted to work for the people. Regardless of whether we like her plans, it would be impossible to enact most of them right now. Still, generally speaking, about half of us are moving in her direction, while the other half is moving in the direction of the wealthy 1%.
The wealthy 1% have forgotten their responsibility and have engineered a near-unprecedented chaotic and corrupt society that is not good for anybody. Unless they are forced to help correct the situation, nothing will ever change. I would suggest the only way to improve things is to elect a left-wing president who will have a better chance to force the right-wing 1% and their allies to sit down and negotiate a way out of this mess.
Neither side will ever really win unless we all win. If the right-wing 1% has good ideas, let's hear them. Then, let's make some decisions and act in unity before it''s too late.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.