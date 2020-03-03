In the beginning, a weak little creature with neither strong fangs nor claws climbed down out of the trees to become the most violent species on earth. How did that happen?
Humans learned to work together to fight the elements, predators, and their own kind in order to survive, so fighting became a prime directive for the human race. Everything became a matter of us versus them, and seeing any difference between ourselves and others became a signal for either defense or attack.
In the march of time, we have mastered everything but our own suspicious and violent nature. We have a thin veneer of peace-loving compassion, but scratch us, and there stands the centuries old savage struggling for survival.
If we move forward in time to the 17th century, we see the heart of the problem in America. It was then that Virginia passed race laws to divide the lower classes along color lines. In those days, there were indentured European servants, in addition to Afro-American slaves. Aristocrats wanted to end existing class allegiances between the African and European servants against the Virginia planters.
The race laws gave white privilege to lower class servants so they would feel equal to their class superiors and superior to their fellow African servants. As a result, you had white servants walking around like aristocrats even though they were penniless.
What then developed, was a mindset that allowed Euro-Americans to genuinely despise all other races. Before these first race laws, there was little evidence of contempt between white and black servants in America. In short, aristocrats used race to overshadow class interests, but actually they are interwoven, so a solution to one issue will have to include both issues.
Even today, you still get the divide-and-conquer mentality in our racially coded national politics. On the one hand, Wall Street politicians, today's aristocrats, use terms like "Affirmative Action" to fire up black voters. Then they tell white guys that blacks are after their jobs.
To show how ridiculous all this is, several years ago, a black church in South Carolina was burned. The guys who did it were the KKK Grand Dragon of South Carolina and his Imperial Wizard. Both of these men were disabled poor white guys with lung problems, and only one had an 8th-grade education.
All poor people feel the effects of discrimination, but whites are taught to think they "might be poor white trash, but they ain't black." Both have the same economic interests, but the poor of all races have been stripped of the ability to understand their own class and racial interests. They all occupy an insecure position in society, and they are at extreme risk with regard to education, health care, jobs, and other things that represent a road out of poverty. Even if roads exist, bridges are often washed out, and maps are uncertain.
So what is to be done? Is there any answer to the problem? The truth is, it is hard to say. If I were asked, though, the first suggestion I would make is respectable jobs provided without discrimination. There is nothing that gives both self-respect and general approval so much as a good job, the opportunity to be a contributing member of society.
My second suggestion would be for our social leaders to set a good example for the rest of society. Generally speaking, where leaders lead, the herd follows. These two suggestions may not be a complete answer, but they would certainly be a good beginning.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
