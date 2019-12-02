In order to make a proper assessment of the threat North Korea poses to the U.S. and other western nations, it is first necessary to seek some knowledge of the country and its history.
North Korea is the northern half of a peninsula that juts out from the Asian mainland between China and Japan. It contains about 46,000 square miles, and has a population of over 25 million people. About 80%, the central portion, of the country is covered by huge, very rugged mountains, while both coasts and mountain valleys are made up primarily of fertile, more level farm land. Its chief agricultural products are apples, chickens, corn, potatoes, rice, and soybeans, and its mining, manufacturing, and fishing industries make it more prosperous than one might think. Even with all this food production, though, North Korea has a very hard time feeding its people.
People have lived on the Korean peninsula since ancient times and have been ruled by a succession of both Korean and foreign governments. It was a colony of Japan from 1910 until the end of World War II, when it was divided between the U.S. and Russia. Russia established a communist form of government in North Korea, while the U.S. promoted a more democratic government in South Korea. Acting through the United Nations, America tried to persuade Russia to allow the two countries to form one united, independent country, but Russia refused.
It should have been no surprise when North Korea invaded South Korea in early 1950, but invade they did, and they almost overran the entire South before American and South Korean troops were able to stop them in a tiny southeastern corner of the country. By October 1950, South Korean and U.N. forces, mostly American, had pushed the North Korean forces all the way back to the Yalu River, when China sent thousands of Chinese soldiers into action on the side of the North Koreans.
They fought back and forth down to near the 38th Parallel, and truce talks began in 1951. Strangely enough, fighting continued for two more years while talks continued sporadically until July 27, 1953, when an armistice agreement was signed and the fighting stopped. U.N. forces, including America, had total casualties, dead and wounded of 562,404 combatants, and communist forces had suffered total casualties of 1,591,000 people in that war. We also lost about 2,000 airplanes, five ships, and $67 billion.
Things have rocked along since 1953 with rare skirmishes and a great deal of tension, because an actual peace treaty was never signed, and we have been technically at war for the past 66 years. The major differences between today and 1950 is that North Korea now has an active million-man army, an air force of about 110,000 men, a 66,000-man navy, millions of people in reserves, over 90 submarines, atomic weapons, and missiles with which to deliver them. Don't talk to me about America having the best leaders in the world.
Of course, there is not a chance in a million of being attacked on our home turf by little North Korea, but believe me, they are a force to be reckoned with, particularly if our "great businessman" president succeeds in alienating all of our allies and picks a war with Iran, Russia, China, and whoever else offends him. I still can't get over the fact that we, plus the other U.N. forces, didn't whip North Korea after three years of fighting and they were much weaker.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
