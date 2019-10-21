The type of threat that Russia presents to the U.S. has changed radically over my lifetime.
When Russia was the Soviet Union, half of Europe, much of the Middle East and parts of Asia and Africa were under their control because of the judicial use of their military.
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union into the massively-reduced Russia, their economy has imploded and the country has become a much less frightening neighbor. At this point, Russia is a third-rate country ruled by an oligarchy run by kleptocrats, led by the former chief of the KGB (the Secret Police), Vladimir Putin. They do, however, still retain a significant number of nuclear weapons deliverable by ICBM (inter-continental ballistic missile) and a fairly large military, but those assets are mostly hollow and barely useable.
But the threat that Russia poses to this country had altered, not disappeared, and while they do still sometimes threaten their neighbors, the nature of that threat has mostly changed. Whereas previously, Russia posed an imminent and existential military threat to other nations, now that threat is less overt and more covert.
What they do now is mostly small, petty, secretive and mean-spirited because they no longer have the economy or the industrial might to mount and launch a serious military campaign. What they do the most of now is interfere in the free and open elections of other countries (something that does not and never has existed in Russia), and other efforts designed to undermine the faith of citizens in those countries to have confidence in their government and leaders.
Russia has also managed to produce a significant cyberthreat that can wreck havoc on a computer system or an electric grid. So far, they have used that means of attack sparingly, but we have to recognize they could unleash it on us or any other country they chose. In fact, Russia has become much like a jealous ex-spouse in only being willing to cause trouble, rather than be cooperative and get along.
The Russians seem to prefer being nasty, to being a country in good standing with the other nations of the world.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
