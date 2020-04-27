The Kurds are not Arabs, as are most of the surrounding peoples, but are instead ethnic Iranians, and as such, have always more or less aligned themselves with Iran.
Before being conquered by the Ottoman Empire (the Turks) back in the Middle Ages, Kurdistan encompassed what is now northwest Iraq, northeast Syria, the eastern half of Turkey, and far western Armenia. At the end of World War I and the breakup of the Ottoman Empire, the Allied Powers in Europe carefully divided the Kurds into groups that were distributed among those countries in an effort to keep the combined Kurdish tribes from continuing to plunder and pillage their neighbors, as the Kurds had been doing for centuries.
In the fight against the ISIS Caliphate, a small number of the Kurdish tribes in northern Syria and Iraq chose to fight alongside America as fellow-travelers and allies of convenience, but not as people who believe in democracy or in a democratic way of life. In fact, a majority of the Kurds are either radical Muslims, who believe in Sharia law, or are communists who prefer Russia and China to America or the countries they are in.
They helped us clear out ISIS because it was in their own self-interest, since the caliphate covered much of their territory, and not because they love us or want to emulate us in any way. As a consequence of this, we were in Syria only until ISIS was defeated, and as soon as that was accomplished, our military troops were pulled out as advertised.
However, our State Department and other weak sisters in the administration now demand that we stay in Syria and protect the Kurds from the retribution of their neighbors, who suffered for centuries at the hands of our erstwhile allies. These are our same U.S. leaders who have kept us in Iraq for seven years and in Afghanistan for 18 years because they have never seen a war they didn’t want to start, and once started, will never allow it to end.
Do we owe it to the Kurds to stay there forever and prevent them from reaping the rewards of their own actions? They have attacked and killed Syrians, so do we have to stay in Syria and protect the Kurds from the earned retribution of their neighbors? They have attacked and killed Turks from their safe-havens in Syria, so does that make it our responsibility to protect the Kurds for the Turks as well? They have attacked and killed the Iraqis, but are we there to protect the Kurds from the Iraqis? And if so, why?
I fought beside the Montagnard on missions into Laos and Cambodia, but we had no trouble abandoning them to the good graces of the communist Vietnamese, Laotians and Cambodians when we left Vietnam. Did anyone shed a tear for them when local troops moved into the mountains and wiped them out? Does anyone care that virtually the only surviving Montagnard now live in America? How about the Chinese who aided us in World War II and were then abandoned to Mao? Did anyone shed a tear for them? Not likely.
We are not responsible for policing the world, as some insist that we must, and tribal disputes are not our business, nor are the internal politics of other countries. Period.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.