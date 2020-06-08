South America, and the countries in South America - have all been, for as long as I have been alive, and continue to be - basket cases. Their economies are a mess, their politics are even more brutal and dirty than ours, and their interactions among themselves often resembles a Three Stooges skit.
All but Brazil - where Portuguese is spoken - are Spanish-speaking, and were almost all liberated from Spain around the same time; can you say Cinco de Mayo? But most are run off-and-on by dictators and weak democracies in turn, so no stable and people-oriented government has ever been able to take hold and endure for long enough to do any good. Of them all, Brazil is and has been the most stable, with a shaky Democratic government. But that is much like calling a criminal a good guy because he left the coins when he robbed the till of the paper cash.
The fact is that many of the countries of South America are wealthy in terms of natural resources. Some are wealthy in rare metals and precious stones, some in oil and petroleum reserves. Some have vast grasslands on which herds of animals can be and are raised, and some have extensive croplands. Some have huge tracts of forest which could be husbanded and harvested, and jungles which have not even now been explored by modern man, harboring untold biological and botanical wealth. On the whole, South America and the countries residing there are able to more than support themselves, but repeatedly fail to do so. And, the way they are treated by this country is part of the problem.
In the past, the nations of South America were treated in the same way that Canada, Mexico, and the nations of Central America have been treated by the U.S. We acted like the overbearing big brother who thinks he has the right to tell you how to live and what to do. A bully who feels he has the right to intervene in your internal affairs as it suits him, but never in a way that is good for you. Who even feels like he has the right in invade you and make you do as he wishes. And as a result of this attitude, the relations between the U.S. and these countries have often been rocky at best and adversarial at worst. But that has suddenly changed since the national elections in the U.S. in 2016, and relations have improved considerably.
While President Trump has been spending a great deal of time working on the relationship between the U.S. and both Canada and Mexico, overtures have also been made to the nations of South America.
The relationship with Brazil has improved appreciably, and a trade deal has been struck that will benefit both. The U.S. has begun to help the nations of South America isolate and counter the dictatorship currently destroying Venezuela, the oil-rich nation where the population is starving to death.
Talks have begun with Argentina, who has been angry with us since we backed the British in the Falkland Islands. Communication has resumed with junta running Chile. And relations are markedly improved in the other nations on the continent.
By the time Trump leaves office in 2025, we should have new trade deals with some, many, most or all of them, and better relations than we have had in decades. That is what to do about South America.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
