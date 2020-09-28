The dictionary defines "hegemony" as leadership or dominance, especially by one country or social group over others. Examples are England's control over its colonies during the 18th and 19th centuries, and its less recognized "informal control" of China, Siam and Argentina. A more recent example is the tenuous, informal control the United States exerts over South and Central America. A stable South America is extremely important to the U.S. socioeconomically and culturally.
Traditionally, U.S. leadership over Latin America has been both overt and covert, openly through political channels, such as trade deals and treaties, and behind the scenes through CIA operations and political interference, supposedly to prevent the spread of communism, but often just to protect the interests of large American corporations. No South American country is immune to U.S. political influence, and U.S.-controlled international companies have tremendous control over even the most stable governments.
Latin American countries export sugar, bananas, cocoa, coffee, tobacco, beef, corn, and wheat. They also export petroleum products, plastics, machinery, textiles, vehicles, iron, steel, wheat, and paper. The raw materials they export include copper, gold, silver, zinc, and petroleum. Foodstuffs include coffee, pork, beef, potatoes, and asparagus. Unwanted exports are mostly illegal drugs, uneducated poor people, and crime.
South America's number one food import from the U.S. is soybeans with sales of $22 billion, followed by meat and poultry at $18 billion. Crude oil, fuel and other petroleum products, the fastest growing areas of U.S. exports, was $109 billion last year just to Mexico, up 37 per cent from the previous year.
Mexico is the biggest source of all agricultural imports for the U.S. In 2018, U.S. distributors bought $5.9 million worth of fresh vegetables, $5.8 billion of fresh fruit, $3.6 billion in wine and beer, $2.2 billion in snack foods, and $1.7 billion in processed fruit and vegetables just from Mexico. The U.S. has more free trade partners in Latin America than in any other region of the world. Walmart, for instance, sources all of its pork from Mexican suppliers.
Latin Americans do not look upon U.S. hegemony favorably. They refer to U.S. involvement as Yankee imperialism, and thanks to the CIA's interference in their political issues, they are mostly correct. Under the guise of fighting communism, the CIA supported brutal dictatorships in many Latin American countries. Tens of thousands of people died in failed revolts or brutal crackdowns because of the CIA protecting corporate interests by backing those dictators. The U.S. sent troops to invade Latin America dozens of times, thereby firmly establishing U.S. influence throughout the hemisphere. Instead of bolstering Latin American economies and helping those countries become economically viable democracies that could capitalize on their vast raw materials, U.S. influence has, instead, relegated those nations to poverty stricken, export economies, a policy for which U.S. citizens are now paying a heavy price thanks to the highly lucrative drug trade and burgeoning illegal immigration.
But the CIA and U.S. corporations are not solely to blame for South America's dependence on U.S. trade. Corrupt Latin American politicians and dictators have robbed the people of any chances they had to establish robust economies that would bring their people out of poverty. They had no industries on their own, and even when Latin American businesspersons borrowed money for development, they couldn't repay loans because the money simply disappeared before factories were ever built.
Finally, World War II was a major reason Latin American economies are so dependent on the U.S. Most Latin American nations suddenly found that they were suddenly dependent on the United States and Britain rather than trade with European nations.
Mark Stepp is a retired senior technical writer and former newspaper reporter/editor. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a graduate of Northeastern State University with a BA in education and journalism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.