For as long as I can remember, South America has been a source of problems for North America. The problems, though, are almost exclusively problems of our own making. Everything the U.S. has done has been wrong, and it is time to face that fact.
Chief among the problems has been addictive drugs. Our poor friends and neighbors and their children have always been portrayed as innocent victims of those murderous South American drug lords and the mules, gangsters, and pushers they send north with their deadly cargo. Little thought has been given to the fact that it is our stupid drug-sucking dolts panting for one more "hit" and waving untold trillions of dollars in the air as bait who are corrupting those poor, innocent South American drug lords.
Few people seem to know that I have long advocated the establishment of a huge hospital center in the jungles of South America, where our drug users could be sent and fed all the drugs they wanted until they decided to sober up, get healthy, and live the life of responsible citizens. South America could make a lot of money running the place, the drug dealers could make a lot of money keeping their drugs at home, and the U.S. could save untold wealth by not having to chase or jail smugglers. It would solve a lot of South and Central America's crime problem, and we wouldn't even have to build a wall at enormous expense to hide behind. What's not to like about this plan?
Listen, America, I am tired of being victimized by idiots whining about being victimized by foreign gangsters taking over our cities, corrupting our officials, and leaving a trail of broken lives. I am tired of losing trillions of tax dollars fighting an unwinnable war we ourselves cause. And I am sick and tired of a government that won't listen. I lived half my life in Southern California and studied the possibility of building a wall for my then-congressman. It soon became obvious the wall would consume most of our gross national product and be little more than a sieve against crime and a tourist attraction. Once America gets an idea in its head, though, it is almost impossible to turn the country around.
South America is full of problems, but we never seem to understand what the problem is. I am no genius, but even I can see the different countries suffer from crime, poor educational systems, governmental corruption, unregulated capitalism, socialism, communism, misplaced power, foreign and domestic exploitation, class based societies, a huge wealth gap, and things like that. Problems like that are not solved by building walls, turning away refugees, and isolating ourselves.
When the U.S. is being obviously harmed by foreign government misbehavior, we shouldn't hesitate to make our resources available to help the people straighten things out. If a foreign government is allowing conditions that cause its own people to flee to the U.S. for refuge, we are not obligated to stand back and allow a bad situation to continue. We need to send in experts who know how to solve whatever problems need to be addressed.
Contrary to what you might think, we don't have to abuse our power in doing something like that. If a government is facing a problem it can't solve, we should work with them to understand the problem, determine possible solutions, explain what we expect from them, and let them do what needs to be done. Providing necessary resources would be a cheap price to pay.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
