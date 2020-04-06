The United Nations was formed at the end of World War II as an international body meant to eventually take over all international disputes, quell violence and negotiate peace between opposing countries.
However, and over time, radical nations and nasty dictatorships have been handed the keys to the kingdom, and the organization has devolved into a toothless debating society, and a political tool used to punish anyone who is disliked. And while those changes have occurred, the U.S. has continued to fund this nonsense at higher levels than any other five countries combined, and as a result is, along with Israel, by far the most condemned country by one and all.
Over the years from the 1940s through the 1970s, the U.N. did serve its purpose fairly well, but since that time, has become a globalist project and a cudgel to harass and bash any and all free and democratic societies. It is no longer a force for peace as originally designed, but is now used to punish and isolate those states that other member states don't like.
Most of the money going into the U.N. now goes to supporting socialist and anti-democratic causes and agendas around the world. And, the states that are the worst offenders are the very same nations and societies who openly demand that the U.S. contribute even more, then use that money to oppose the U.S. and its interests globally.
There are only two directions the organization can go from where it currently finds itself. Either, and the least likely course, is for the U.N. to reform itself and return to being a force for peace and stability, and expel all political activism. I won't hold my breath for that to happen. The alternative is what has already begun to happen under the current administration. We disengage from the organization one program at a time, already beginning with those that openly oppose us and our way of life, and withdraw our funding along with our support. That will almost certainly culminate with the U.N. being forced to relocate its headquarters from New York City, where it occupies some terribly expense real estate, to Paris or Berlin or hell, for all I care.
We all had high hopes for the potential the U.N. once represented, but just as did the League of Nations before it, the U.N. has metamorphed into an organization that supports and encourages many of the countries and policies it was created to oppose. And, while we have no right to dictate to an international body like the U.N., neither does the U.N. have the right to dictate to us. My vote is that we send that pack of leeches, losers and degenerates elsewhere, and withdraw our support completely. The result of that will be a lot of sulking and the gradual - or not so gradual - death of the U.N., something we should all applaud.
I am not and never have been an isolationist by any means, but I also don't believe we should turn over our sovereignty, or our ability to act and react independently, to a body that openly hates and reviles us.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
