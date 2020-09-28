When I was young and first became interested in world politics and history, I always wondered why the U.S. didn't consolidate North America back in the 1700s and 1800s when we could have done it easily.
After about the mid-1800s, both Canada and Mexico were ours for the taking, and the combined incomes and resources a merger of the three countries would have provided, would have propelled North America forward tremendously. By the same token, we could have easily taken Greenland for ourselves, either by buying it from Denmark, or by taking it from them by force, any time we liked. Including now.
But, those in power at crucial times in our history were not interested enough in the extra space and benefits, as much as they were worried about the added headaches and trouble such acquisitions would have created, at least initially. The last time that sanity won-out over cowardice in this regard was when Secretary of State William Seward purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867.
Now, spring forward a whole bunch of years (none of your business how many) from when I first wondered about this to today. We have signed a new USMCA - United States, Mexico, Canada - Agreement trade deal which ties the economies and industries of the three countries closer together in a way that they have never been before. In the past, the U.S. was the Sugar Daddy to Canada and Mexico, while we spent our time looking down on them as amusing step-children. This new deal gives everyone an equal right to equal trade, and the penalties for violating the deal are pretty severe. The deal also insulates the economies of the three countries from the vagrancies of other countries, who are far away and have other agendas than being good neighbors and honest trading partners.
Not only are all three countries significant oil and gas producers, all three produce more oil and gas than they need for their own domestic use. That means that the three countries control a large block of the oil not produced in the unstable Middle East. The next time there is a flare-up in that region and the flow of oil from there is interrupted, all three countries will be able to use their oil to supply the rest of the world. And, once the product becomes available from stable democracies, rather than unstable monarchies, those customers are much less likely to go back to Middle Eastern oil. The three countries also have complimentary economies in many other ways, and have resources and workers situated to complement each other in a variety of ways.
But what must not happen is for the U.S. to try and run things by lording-it over our new partners, as we have consistently done in the past. That would guarantee that the USMCA, and any plans for moving the three countries even closer together, will be scrubbed, and possibly permanently. Hopefully, we will be able to learn from the mistakes of others and not doom ourselves to the same bad outcomes. But, since we are human beings, we probably can't help but screw things up, given the chance.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
