First, I think I should define a couple of terms so there's no disagreement later.
"Liberalism" is a belief in and commitment to democratic and personal freedom, one of the basic tenets of our form of government and Constitution. And it has also traditionally sought solutions through government actions, rather than personal effort. "Conservatism" is a belief in and commitment to traditional values and ideas, and a preference for free enterprise and private ownership.
Those things being said, I don't know any pure liberals or conservatives, and I'm not really either one of them myself. I do hold many conservative beliefs fiscally, and concerning the national defense and international policies, but I am far from a classic conservative in a traditional sense. That's because I also hold many quite liberal beliefs about many social issues, because I believe deeply in democracy, personal freedom, and the right of personal choice in all facets of my life.
So, does that make me a conservative or a liberal?
Given the definitions that I so kindly provided above, we also do not, in this country, have either a liberal or a conservative political party, although the Democrat Party generally has been more liberal than the Republican Party since the 1960s. Before the 1960s, it was the Democrat Party that was so very conservative and dominated by the Dixiecrats, and it was the Republican Party that so was very liberal and dominated by northern, big-city dwellers.
The reason I happen to know so much about this is because of two things. First, I am old and have a memory that dates back past yesterday. Second, my mother was a northern liberal Republican, and my father was a southern Dixiecrat from Tahlequah, and as you can imagine, the conversations around our dinner table were fascinating.
Of course, for our way of life to operate properly, the U.S. needs both of these political philosophies to be strong and stable, and able to work against and with each other. Sadly, that isn't what we have. Instead, we have two major parties that are run by elites who are neither liberal nor conservative, but are, instead, opportunists who believe only in their own power and enrichment. They don't believe in the Constitution or the rule of law when applied to them, and neither do they believe in democracy or personal freedom, other than their own. What they do believe is they are better and smarter than everyone else, and as such, it is up to them to tell us poor rubes - like you and me - how to live and what to do because they have that right as our betters.
The problem is - and has been for nearly my entire lifetime - that the kind of people who run for office are generally the least impressive people we know and the last people we really want in office representing us. They are generally greedy, self-centered and self-aggrandizing, and as a rule, will lie, cheat and steal at every opportunity. They also believe they have the right to control you and that you owe them allegiance, not the other way around.
In other words, we get in our elected officials exactly what we deserve, because we elect them and keep re-electing them. So, if we have a dysfunctional government, we have only ourselves to blame. And if we don't like how our government is run or how our politicians behave, only we can change it.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
