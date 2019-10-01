No matter where you fall along the political spectrum, it is impossible to disagree that as a nation, we are in trouble. At least 40 percent of the country seems to no longer believe in our founding documents or the principles which those documents were founded upon. Part of the reason for this is that too many parents have made it too easy for their children to behave like hooligans or worse. Part of the reason is because our schools now preach Socialism and political activism, and, rather than teaching government, civics and factual U.S. and world history, they prefer to indoctrinate students into a deep hatred of this country and its past. And, part of the reason is because a majority of Republicans and Conservatives - which are not the same - have abrogated their responsibility to counteract the insanity coming from Liberals.
To fix this problem, three things must happen. First, federal, state and local governments must encourage people to marry, have children, and then raise those children together. That means finding ways (as other countries have) to politically, legally and concretely support those families. Second, we must return our schools, from pre-K through Ph.D., back to teaching the three "R's" - Reading, wRiting and aRithmetic, for those of you who don't know - and stop propagandizing our children with the political beliefs of their teachers. Third, Conservatives must stop being cowards and allowing themselves to be bullied and controlled by the media, Hollywood and the rest of the radical Left.
It has taken this nation over 40 years of abject laziness and inattention on the part of Conservatives, mostly, to get us into the sorry mess we currently inhabit. It will take another 40 years of all-out war to get us back on track to again being the shining city on the hill that we used to strive to be. Our worst enemy is those among us who would rather we kill each other than talk-out our problems. That is the only alternative we will have when all communication is cut off, as far too many people among us are trying to do even now. I can only hope that we are not headed in that direction. But, since no one reads history any more, how could they know this country has been through this many times before? And, if necessary, we will survive it again.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
