In years past, ideologically conservative Republicans deliberately purged liberal Republicans from their party. Remember the term "RINO," Republican In Name Only? Then conservative Democrats started abandoning the Democratic Party and left it to ideologically liberal Democrats.
Thus, the Republican Party became more conservative and the Democratic Party became more liberal. This resulted in both parties becoming a minority of voters. Liberal Republicans and conservative Democrats, plus unaligned voters and minority group voters, then became the larger body of voters to whom both the Democratic and Republican parties appeal for votes.
The terms "liberal" and "conservative" always seem to be fluid and changing, depending on current issues, and over the long term, it results in both parties and individuals changing both their convictions and political parties. Thus, the Republican Party grew out of the Civil War and civil rights, while the Democratic Party grew out of the Great Depression and the New Deal. But today, the Republicans are concerned more about welfare for big business and low taxes, while Democrats are concerned about civil rights and welfare for the poor.
I said all of the above to make the point that the Democratic Party and Republican Party are so evenly matched today that the consequences of every election from city council to the presidency are of enormous importance, and it is frustrating both parties to the point of madness.
The ideological purity of both parties insists that their members be ready to die for their cause. Fortunately, the "moderate middle" is not so eager to risk everything on "one turn of the wheel," so we haven't yet committed cultural suicide, but we are approaching that point at a fast pace.
The greatest tragedy of our time is that when the insane behavior of the Deep State became unendurable, our people had nowhere to turn except to a man who had little or no political experience, knowledge, or competence, but with an enormous ego and misplaced self-confidence, and the result has very nearly been the end of civilization as we once knew it. Unfortunately, this is all happening at a time when our citizens can't seem to understand what is actually happening and show little interest in finding out.
People are not fighting by advancing well-reasoned arguments to convince the other side that what is being proposed is the best course of action. People are fighting because they want to crush the other side and bury them in humiliating defeat. People don't want to just win, they want everybody else to know there is no other choice but "my way or the highway," or worse.
It is hard to find people who understand what the important issues of our time happen to be, but let someone mention an unpopular politician's name or "abortion," and we are ready to fight.
Ask if it is in America's best interest to try to maintain a world empire or if we should form trustworthy alliances with friendly nations, though, and you will likely get a blank stare.
Ask if America is in danger of becoming a dictatorship, and people look at you as though you were crazy. Ask if America is literally selling itself into debt slavery and economic chaos, and people will laugh. Ask why America's young people are flirting with socialism, and they become totally disoriented.
May God have mercy on us if this is the kind of world you choose to live in.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
