As the British are fond of saying, “The exit of the Queen’s Country from those blaggards on the mainland must be completed promptly. But currently, it is a bit of a sticky-wicket.”
In English, that means they despise the idiots in the European Union who believe they can run the British Isles better than the British can run them by themselves.
But past globalist leaders of Great Britain intentionally tried to inextricably intertangle their country with the EU so it couldn’t be withdrawn. Also, the British are struggling in their country with the same types of elites as we are in our country – people who are demanding that we also globalize – and their elites have managed to stymy again and again efforts for Britain to withdraw from the EU. Their last prime minister was herself one of those elites and fought a rearguard action all the way to being replaced earlier this year. And now, the new prime minister is facing opposition from inside the government to keep Brexit from happening.
So why is it such a problem? Britain, like Japan, is a country that lives or dies by trade. They have not had the resources to support their own population since before industrialization, which is the reason they claimed and attempted to settle every land they encountered so it would send the resources and wealth of a huge empire back to feed Great Britain. But first, her far-flung lands began to break away – America, India, Australia – and then two world wars changed everything.
Britain was isolated and was alone still fairly wealthy, compared to a devastated mainland, and trade began to flow freely across the channel. With the rise of a recombined Germany, Europe began to coalesce into a unit, and the elites of Britain were afraid for their country to remain outside on its own, and helped form an EU that, once forged, it would be ruinous to attempt to leave.
To their credit, the Central Bank and a majority of the people of Great Britain never completely bought into the deal, and the pound was retained as the currency of the country, rather than changing to the new EU currency. As a result of that, Britain doesn’t have to wrest its banks away from the EU, as well as its supply lines.
This country has the opportunity to make a deal with Great Britain right now that could enrich both countries for centuries into the future. The EU is making demands and dictating how its interactions with Britain will be, and currently, the British have few alternatives other than do as the EU demands. And the British – being the stiff-necked people that they are – have difficulty enduring being dictated to. They fought a war with Germany over that very issue in the 1940s, and are loath to make a pact with the devil they know now. And that is why this disengagement has been such a problem for the British.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
