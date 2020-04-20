Conservatism is a philosophy that values caution, traditional beliefs, social order, and security. Liberalism places more emphasis on self-realization, freedom, equality, progress, and the opportunity to compete on a level playing field.
Conservatives complain that liberals always keep things in an uproar as they spend (waste) other people's money on hopeless, Utopian schemes, and that liberals have no respect for the accumulated wisdom of human experience. Liberals respond that society should not be chained to the past and forced to endure unreasonable past abuses that are anything but accumulated wisdom.
The major difference between the two philosophies is a disagreement over what role government should play in our daily lives. Conservatives tend to represent an upper-class point of view while liberals identify with the beliefs of middle- and working-class people. The reason for the disagreement is the upper class has a great advantage of wealth and power when it comes to setting the rules, laws, and opinions that society is obliged to follow. Liberals contend that government is the only peaceable defense the general public has against the abuse of wealth, power, and human nature.
Trouble arises when everybody is forced to confront the fact that there is no end to opportunities for abuse of power, and efforts to control or limit the abuse have left us drowning in an ocean of laws, rules, and regulations that are paralyzing society. As one astute citizen observed, "Everything I want to do, or is worth doing, is illegal!" Let's look at some of the notions that keep us apart.
Conservatives approach problems by first assuring the preservation of the best elements of the existing condition. Liberals are more open to total change and experimentation with new solutions. Both believe in social progress, but they approach the issue from entirely different perspectives. Liberals believe problem-solving should be a normal function of the government, while conservatives believe it is next to impossible for government to solve society's problems, such as poverty and inequality.
Conservatives contend that government attempts to solve problems usually have negative consequences, encourage dependence on the government, and reduce self-reliance. This, of course, is where the rub comes in, because government is the tool most readily available for defense against socially destructive policies of some of the more powerful elements in society.
Another area of conflict has to do with the government's role in regulating business and managing the economy. Conservatives believe the government should provide a level playing field and basic rules that would enable businesses to function most efficiently in an atmosphere of honesty and fair trade practices. Liberals believe the public interest should be more heavily involved. They believe it is folly, for example, to trust human nature to never pollute air, land, or water, no matter how fair and honest businesses are.
The next area of disagreement concerns liberal efforts to impose high taxes to be able to redistribute income. Conservatives argue such practices discourage people from working hard to earn their own money and save for future needs. Liberals respond by saying that clipping coupons from the stock market is a far cry from picking cotton in the hot sun, and the rewards that accrue to each occupation are obscenely unfair, even if they are equally necessary.
And so it goes. Obviously it would be much better to start a civil war and destroy our substance than it would be to play fair, provide jobs, and work for the common good.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
