Being young is a dreadful burden on those who are still less than fully grown and must endure it, and on pretty much everyone around them as well. Especially trying are the years between the onset of puberty, at 11 or 12 for most people, and the age of 18, when a person is considered to be an adult by society. Before age 11, a person is considered to be a child, and except in rare cases like me, a child generally has few responsibilities other than to try and stay out of trouble. But, most of who a person is and will be, and who they will turn out to be as an adult, is formed while still a youth between the ages of 11 and 18. Most good and bad habits are formed then and are much more difficult to change later in life.
In addition, what it means to be a youth in our society has changed radically over the course of my lifetime. More and more, people live in urban and suburban areas, which means that fewer live on farms and out in rural areas of the country. As a result, young people have fewer responsibilities than youth did in the past, and therefore have fewer opportunities to form the work ethic and good habits that will see them safely into and through adulthood. They donâ€™t begin to work and take-on responsibilities at the age of eight or 10 as young people did in the past, and now reach adulthood with fewer skills and sense of who they are. Plus, the decline in the rigors of our educational system has left them barely literate and knowing nothing about the world around them.
Young people also no longer have even adequate communication and interaction skills because they spend all of their spare time on their phones. Their parents are absent because of the need for two wage-earners per family to stay afloat, and so the youth get little or no positive guidance from their fathers and mothers. In fact, the youth of today spend far more time alone and receive more feedback from their disembodied communication devices than anyone could have predicted. As a result, our youth of today are far more isolated and depressed than in past generations, commit suicide far more frequently, and use far more drugs to dampen their pain than anyone might have guessed. In addition, they are taught in school that they are all victims, which makes them angry and resentful, and which further alienates them from their friends and families. And, it prevents them from finding and being happy with a job.
As a result of all of these factors and others, the youth of today have better and easier lives, but are more alone and disaffected than any generation in our history. As a rule, they donâ€™t know much about anything, donâ€™t know how to do anything worthwhile, and are taught envy of others and self-loathing at every turn. Plus, the future that they are taught to expect is a very bleak one indeed. And then, we wonder why they are so unhappy.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.