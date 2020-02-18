No generation in the history of America has been handed the short end of the stick that we are handing to 21st-century youth. There have been far worse times in which to live, such as during the Great Depression and World Wars I and II, but today we are allowing problems to exist by our own choice. No trend applies universally, but the trends under discussion here are all major problems for our young people.
Today, a great deal of education is often required for young people to achieve success, so we have priced education out of their reach. We are not giving them enough trustworthy information about the state of the economy, our financial system, and their future earning potential to allow them to make realistic plans and prepare for their future. They are maturing under such a cloud of lies, corruption, and deceit that it is no wonder they seem confused and uncertain. When they look around and see our political polarization and economic failures of our capitalist system, it is no wonder that they are flirting with the possibilities of socialism. We all tend to seek any port in a storm.
Seeing young people struggling under an unmanageable debt load, major contractors are compounding the problem by refusing to build a sufficient number of affordable starter homes. New families are being forced deeper into debt by the necessity to buy or rent high cost MacMansions in preference to living with hard-pressed parents whose wages have been stagnant for 40 years. In the past, mansions were built with accumulated money as a reward for financial success, but today they are financed by a bottomless credit industry. A little money down and endless debt will buy anything you want.
When you add job uncertainty, reduction of benefits, and the unpredictability of skills becoming obsolete overnight because of scientific and technological advances, it is no wonder that modern young people feel overwhelmed from the start.
Older generations have consumed youths' inheritance through naked greed, foolish economic policies, misguided wars of aggression, and heedless waste. Diplomatic failures have left the nation with a world full of enemies that seek our downfall and fewer and fewer friends willing to stand beside us when the chips are down. Why wouldn't young people consider all possibilities when making judgments about their own best interests? Obviously, older generations made their own choices, and it hasn't necessarily turned out for the best.
For the convenience of today's leaders, I have composed the following letter.
Dear kids: Being of sound mind, but deficient in common sense, and having little hope for the future of mankind, your government has decided our generation may as well be the one to pull the plug and go out in a blaze of glory. We threw away every dime we could beg, borrow, or steal on the most self-indulgent spending spree in history and managed to squander and waste your inheritance and the wealth of nations as far into the future as we could.
We know we are leaving you enslaved to an unpayable debt, but that's just the way the cookie crumbles. You will be proud to know that we did manage to inherit the most wonderful system of government mankind has ever known before allowing unscrupulous politicians and business and financial leaders to persuade us to throw it all away on endless wars, world domination attempts, greed, and whatever. We would say, "Good luck," but who would we be kidding?
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.