For those people who don't bother to try and keep track of what is happening in Washington, D.C., and beyond, Fred and I thought it might be helpful to re-start our column by discussing in brief the state of the union from our disparate perspectives.
What exactly the state of the union is seems to depend entirely on whether you are a positive person (as most conservatives are) or a negative person (as most liberals seem to be). To a conservative, the roaring economy, ultra-low unemployment rates, and the prospects for the future are the salient points. To a liberal, the president's behavior, their preoccupation with racism, bigotry and xenophobia, and the rise of nationalism are all that matter.
For me, there is a national crisis in the way the two sides have stopped talking to each other, and now talk almost exclusively past each other.
In the past, and despite the differences of opinion and agenda represented by the left and the right, people were always willing to talk, compromise and work out their differences. Today, all most people seem to be able to do is call each other names and doubt the honesty and sincerity of the "other side." For this serious and widening breach in civility to be spanned, several things must happen.
We all need to stop calling each other names and talking past each other. We all need to remember that we can disagree without being disagreeable. We all need to remember that it is always possible to disagree and remain friends. What we all also need to remember is that talking is the only real alternative to open conflict and violence. When we can no longer talk out our differences, the only alternative is to injure and kill one another.
That is exactly what we are seeing happen with ultra-radical groups like Antifa. It is plain to anyone who cares to look that these people believe anyone who disagrees with them is not just wrong, but evil. As such, this evil person must not be allowed to speak, and must be silenced and driven from the public square at any and all costs.
What is also clear about such groups is that its members are cowards without conviction in their own beliefs. Were this not the case, they would have no reason to hide their identities behind masks. But like all cowards and bullies, they are very brave and willing to use violence to achieve their aims while in a group with identities hidden. If they really believed what they espouse, they would have no problem showing their faces and accepting the consequences of their actions. In a way, they epitomize the problems we face in this country.
We all need to take a step back and remember that we are all in this together. Only in that way will we ever be able to solve our problems and once again be able to live together in peace.
Jonathan C. Jobe
