Back in April 2015, I wrote a column that brought several compliments, including a handwritten note from Greg Combs. Greg is a former district attorney, and he taught my Law of the Press class many moons ago at NSU. A positive comment from the "Ol' Bear" is always welcome. Now, that piece seems more relevant than it was even then.
I had described how years earlier, a friend was railing against "illegal aliens," and how they were pouring into the U.S. to take our jobs, get on welfare, deal drugs, or give birth to new citizens. I pointed out most of these folks risked crossing the border to secure better lives for their families. I reminded him I was Catholic, and the Catholic church favors amnesty for otherwise law-abiding immigrants because, as God told the Israelites through Moses in Exodus 22:21: "You must not mistreat or oppress foreigners in any way; remember, you yourselves were once foreigners in the land of Egypt." My friend asserted I was wrong about Catholic theology, and added he was thinking about going to the Mexican border with a gun to "take out those scum." Since he was unemployed, he had plenty of time on his hands, and still does, but his threat to shoot a desperate teenager trying to cross into the "promised land" was less disconcerting than my suspicion that he had been listening to pundits misrepresenting the doctrine.
The Roman Catholic Church does favor amnesty for immigrants, and it also supports universal health care, as long as it doesn't include contraceptives or abortion. It lauds progressive taxes, with a preferential option for the poor, and acknowledges a "natural right" to clean water and air, decent food, a shelter over our heads, and a living wage. If you'd rather believe believe the pundits and politicians, that's fine, and if you want to call "golden rule" Catholics "socialists," go ahead. Folks who have Bibles should use them, at least long enough to read Matthew 25: 31-49.
I figured I had my friend backed into a corner when I reminded him if "immigrants" hadn't been allowed into the U.S., my husband would not exist, since both his Italian grandparents went through Ellis Island before they met. Then my friend blurted out, "At least he's WHITE." As I suspected. Irish immigrants are fine, and so are Scandinavians. No one utters a peep when Russians and Eastern Europeans come calling. Even Italians are OK, though they might not have been, if I'd told my friend I learned several years ago, during our own trip to Ellis Island, that Italians and African-Americans were considered the same people. My friend had no problems with immigrants of European descent; it was the brown-skinned, Spanish-speaking variety to whom he objected.
I thought about other friends - in fact, the majority of my college friends, who are Native Americans. I couldn't help but wonder how they would have reacted to the "at least he's white" statement. Would they have recalled their ancestors of several centuries ago, who tried unsuccessfully to beat back the waves of hairy, pink "illegal immigrants" from the opposite continent, showing up to spread smallpox and violently wrest away their lands?
Not long after this conversation, my husband, son and I attended a symphony in Oklahoma City, where the orchestra was performing Dvorak's No. 9, "From the New World," and Boyer's "Ellis Island: The Dream of America." It would have been difficult for anyone to leave the auditorium with dry eyes, but especially for those with a close connection to Ellis Island, it was an emotional experience. The Poindexters have been on this continent a very long time, but Dvorak's 9th is always moving. It was my first symphony, and is still my favorite; my parents took me to see this same orchestra perform it in 1969 or 1970. From that moment, I knew I would play the oboe - which I did, and I even turned down a scholarship at OU because I'd decided to study journalism.
For this Boyer rendition, actors dramatized prose by people who had passed through Ellis Island. There was an Irishman, an Italian, a Scandinavian, a couple of Jews, and others. All had one thing in common: They were oppressed, starving, or otherwise barely surviving in their own countries, and they boarded the boats to America with hope in their hearts. They knew they'd be welcome here, and they were overcome with joy when they saw the Statue of Liberty.
Today, things are different. Many of us don't pause to consider the agonies immigrants suffer in their native lands, because we can't imagine what sort of hell might force us to abandon our own country. Sure, we pump our fists in the air and rail against U.S. diplomats killed in Benghazi or elsewhere, but our impetus is politics, not people. We spoil for war against those who offend us, though most of us aren't willing to gird for battle - and we aren't much willing to care for veterans injured while fighting in our stead, either. We shrug off news stories about thousands of people dying in other countries through atrocities, and we clamor against "illegal aliens" - though not against CEOs, whose pursuit of cheap labor is the reason these people come here in the first place.
At the end of the Boyer piece, the actors read Emma Lazarus' "The New Colossus," carved on a plaque inside the lower pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. Given statements coming from the Beltway last week, it's clear the significance of this poem is lost on far too many Americans. Some would have those words removed or altered, and before that happens, they're worth contemplating: "Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame, with conquering limbs astride from land to land; here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand a mighty woman with a torch, whose flame is the imprisoned lightning, and her name Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command the air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame. Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!' cries she with silent lips. 'Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me; I lift my lamp beside the golden door!'"
Sometimes when I think of how people around the world must see today's Americans with our petty complaints, our self-serving and insular perspectives, and our mean-spirited, disingenuous politicians, I want to despair. And when I hear hatred of immigrants spewing from the mouths of friends who claim to be people of faith - especially in the presence of those whose ancestors were here before us - I'm mortally ashamed.
