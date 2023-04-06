Oklahoma politicians lately have had a tendency to threaten law enforcement officials who arrest them for bad behavior. When the situation becomes public, many voters – who otherwise claim to “back the blue” – give a collective middle-finger salute to the cop who had the temerity to arrest not just someone they voted for, but someone in their own political party.
Add former President Donald Trump to the group of those accused of crimes who attack those investigating or prosecuting them. The rule of law, it seems, only applies to those who don’t have the power to make their own rules. Those are the true Americans – the ones our system was designed to protect – but increasingly, those who are “just folks” are being kicked to the curb in favor of the wealthy and powerful.
Conservative pundits and politicians have been expressing their outrage at Trump’s “arrest” on more than 34 counts of what essentially amounts to fraudulent payments made from campaign funds to “adult” star Stormy Daniels and perhaps others.
Trump turned himself in, and the atmosphere surrounding the events was relatively calm, if you exclude the attempts by Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Sen. Marjorie Taylor Greene to join what they hoped would be a heated protest. Gaetz, best known for allegations of dalliances with underaged females, and Greene, widely reviled for her outrageous – and usually anti-Semitic – conspiracy theories, slinked away when the protesters seemed to be more against Trump than against him.
This is very puzzling, coming from people who normally label themselves law-and-order types. They are convinced Trump couldn’t have possibly done anything wrong, although charges would not have been brought if the district attorney didn’t have some evidence. On the other hand, those braying the loudest about Trump’s predicament would be more than happy to celebrate the arrest of Hillary Clinton or Hunter Biden, even if not one scrap of evidence supported the charges.
Of course, those rabid fans would merely state that evidence against Clinton and Biden had been concealed or destroyed as part of a “liberal conspiracy.” They can’t accept the possibility that despite the often-shady behavior of those two, there might not be enough evidence to convict them of anything. Nor can they accept the possibility that the evidence against Trump might be solid.
Trump’s followers may be onto something when they say this pursuit against him is politically motivated. That doesn’t mean, however, that he did nothing wrong. But even overwhelming evidence won’t convince those in the base; they’ll merely say it was manufactured.
That’s not likely to carry much weight with jurors, though, if they’ve been properly vetted. They’ll see what they see, and so will the rest of us.
An intelligent, open-minded individual would adopt a wait-and-see attitude, and while erring on the side of the former president, admit it – albeit unhappily – if it turns out that he did the deeds of which he’s accused. Refusing to brook any possibilities of wrongdoing says more about the stubborn, head-in-the-sand individual than it does Trump himself, who knows very well whether he committed a crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.