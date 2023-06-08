Area residents looking forward to the annual Best of Cherokee County contest will want to pick up a copy of next weekend’s edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press, dated June 17-18. That’s when we’ll publish the critical nomination list in tabloid form – and that’s what readers will need to cast their ballots.
Our staff is putting the finishes on that tab right now, and it contains the lists of all the businesses, organizations and entities nominated for top awards by readers. To be included on this list, each entrant had to have more than one or two nominations. Already we anticipate a few angry calls from entrepreneurs whose businesses won’t be included in any of the categories, but all we can say is, we gave everyone plenty of warning – and unless you nominate your own business, there’s always a chance you didn’t make the list.
The process is simpler this year than in the past. Once readers have the nomination tab in their hands next weekend, they can make their choices in each category, and then go to our website at www.tahlequahdailypress.com/readers-choice and vote. You don’t have to be a subscriber to participate, nor do you have to register this year, as we’re using a new online platform. In theory, you should be able to vote once a day as long as the site is live; all you need is an email address. It’s possible you may have to log back in if you use more than one device.
In the past, we have offered a limited number of paper ballots. But that has become increasingly problematic, as people tended to “cheat,” or accuse TDP of stuffing the ballot box. The online-only format ensures accuracy, and no one – either voters or TDP employees – can tamper with them.
The online ballot slated to go live just after midnight on Monday, June 19. The timing could cause complications, since that is a holiday for our employees, so we will not be here to answer the phone if problems arise. We will be back on duty June 20 at 9 a.m. However, if we get reports of problems Monday through private message on Facebook, we will work with our IT team to try to fix them. It should also be noted that the vast majority of issues with voting in this contest have always stemmed from the reader’s end of things, and if the ballots are working properly, voters may need to call Subscriber Services to get help. That number is 866-770-7991.
Voting will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. No exceptions can be made. We cannot tell anyone how many votes have been cast at any given time; that information won’t be available until the ballot closes. Furthermore, we will not provide information to the public as to what names will appear in the nomination ballot, so queries of that nature – whether by phone, email or private message on social media – will be disregarded.
We know readers highly anticipate this project, and the rewards and recognition that come with it for the winners. So get ready to vote! We’ll let you know if there are any issues that arise between now and then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.