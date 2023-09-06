Just about every year, someone says it – that the Cherokee National Holiday is the best ever. And that’s the case in 2023 as well.
More events were on the agenda than in recent years, and many attendees were heard to say that’s because the pandemic is winding down. Or at least, people feel more at ease about joining in on huge celebrations like this one. And since everyone has an opinion, it’s going to depend on who was here, what they did while they were here, and how they felt and were treated by locals.
So far, we’ve not heard of any tragedies associated with the Holiday. Weekends always bring a plethora of sirens along the river and in the lake area, but no reports have been received that would indicate anything out of the ordinary. Most people, it seemed, enjoyed their weekend revelry with prudence and caution in mind.
The Cherokee and Adair County region is a favorite destination for many folks from out of town and nearby states. The annual Holiday is just one of the reasons. But we’re also fortunate enough to have lakes and a river, beautiful scenery, and soon, a vast recreational complex in Adair County that will bring recreationalists from all over the country.
Gratitude is extended to those who have spent all year, planning behind the scenes for the Holiday. We also owe appreciation to the law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs and others who stood by, just in case their services were needed.
And we also tip our hats to the visitors – especially Cherokees – who made our neck of the woods their destination, even as the summer season officially comes to a close. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone again for other events – the Stilwell Strawberry Festival, the Red Fern Festival, and so much more.
Northeastern Oklahoma really is primed for growth. It’s up to those of us who live here to make it happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.