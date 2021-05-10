Former President Trump’s banning from Facebook, and opposing views about what “freedom of speech” entails, have brought questions about the obligation of traditional media bubbling to the surface. Comparisons to social media have thrown another wrench into the works.
On every newspaper’s Facebook page, a follower can find an attack from someone who claims the publication is “one-sided,” usually “leftist,” and that it prints lies. Most people who make such comments aren’t readers, but had a negative experience with the paper, or heard a rumor about its flaws from someone else. When asked to back up their slurs with evidence, they usually can’t do it.
What newspaper would deliberately besmirch someone, knowing it may invite litigation that could put the paper out of business? The answer is obvious, but it doesn’t quash the image – cultivated by legions who oppose a free press for self-serving reasons – of a pack of reporters, sitting around at keyboards, thinking up new ways to destroy their enemies.
Most newspapers print the objective truth, without taking “sides”; in many cases, the paper doesn’t care for either side. Opinion pages are exceptions, but those are clearly marked, and a decent paper prints a broad range of viewpoints. Newspapers make mistakes, but they correct them if they know about them. But remember, just because you don’t like something you read doesn’t mean it’s not true. Verification is key. Those tempted to generalize about a newspaper should hold themselves in check if they don’t read it. About 95 percent of those who complain don’t, but they’ve heard through a friend, or are making assumptions based on what they’ve seen in biased sources with no credibility among discerning people.
Many people claim they, or a relative, were the target of an erroneous newspaper report, but never bothered to get it corrected. When proof is offered, any newspaper that doesn’t run a correction deserves whatever comes its way. Anyone who notices an error – beyond a simple typo – should call the reporter, or if no byline is on the story, the editor. The practice is to put a correction in the next edition, and to fix the blunder on the website immediately. Going around town claiming the paper screwed up, without asking for a correction, is disingenuous at best – and anyone who does this should be challenged for veracity.
As the saying goes, “There’s no such thing as a guilty criminal.” But people are embarrassed when their names are printed with criminal charges, so the gut reaction is to say the paper lied, or the cops lied. And occasionally, a cop faced with an angry relative of the accused may deflect blame onto the paper. But all the individual needs to do is go to the police station, and ask to see the report. It’s public record, and if a mistake was made, the report will reveal who made it. But even if the report was printed verbatim, it doesn’t guarantee accuracy. Newspapers have “qualified privilege” to report charges, but cops make mistakes, too.
And charges are often reduced or dismissed. In this case, the defendant should call the newspaper, show the disposition of the case, and that will be printed and set to “top” the original story online. But it’s up to the person charged to seek resolution. Since there are thousands of cases wending their way through a court at any given time, there’s no way a reporter can check on each one every day. The best he or she can do is keep up with new cases and those of a high-profile nature.
Does it make sense that a newspaper would lie? No. It makes far more sense that the disgruntled person isn’t telling the whole truth. And it doesn’t take much effort to figure that one out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.