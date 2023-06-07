Although the results haven’t been officially certified yet, there should be no surprises in the outcome of last weekend’s Cherokee Nation elections. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Brian Warner handily won reelection.
Certain segments of citizens aren’t happy about the results, and that’s been the case for every tribal election in modern history. There are always folks who believe they could do a better job than whoever’s in office, or that the incumbent is dishonest, and thanks to social media, they are able to get the word out in record time. Detractors of the officeholders will believe the accusations – not because there’s any evidence, but because they want to believe what they’re being fed. Some folks just don’t like incumbents in general, and given the circumstances in mainstream politics, who can blame them?
Not a scintilla of evidence has been produced to show any current Cherokee Nation incumbents are shady. True, the high salaries are a lot for some to stomach, but like it or not, they’re in line with leaders of other tribes in Oklahoma. And yes, some employees have been terminated for various reasons; others didn’t get the jobs or contracts they wanted. It’s natural for them to hold grudges. But that doesn’t mean anyone did anything wrong.
With each successive Cherokee Nation election, social media plays an increasingly important but heinous role. With no filters or regulations, troublemakers say whatever they want, accusing their opponents of every crime under the sun. In fact, TDP had to ban an individual from its Facebook page because he kept posting allegations of criminal activities of one of the candidates. The claims were obviously false, but that didn’t stop the person from making them. Another individual insisted that TDP reveal certain private characteristics of a candidate that had nothing to do with the office sought.
Finally, and most disturbing, we received from three or four individuals a purported video not of a candidate, but of a tribal employee making unsavory comments. It was a recording of a private conversation, and with no provenance. We were told that if we were a “real” newspaper, we would publish it because, after all, the incumbents were to blame for this employee’s statements, so they should be whisked from office. But “gotcha” moments have no place in legitimate journalism. We are not here to defame people or to publish material solely to harm – or for that matter, help – any candidate.
There will be three runoffs, and we expect the allegations to begin flying from various camps against the “enemy” almost immediately. For District 1 tribal councilor, Sasha Blackfox-Qualls and Dale Lee Glory will square off. For District 3 tribal councilor, Lisa Robison Hall and Sara Drywater Barnett will go head to head. And for District 8, Codey Poindexter and Jillian Decker will battle it out. These races directly affect Cherokee and Adair counties.
It is our hope that candidates and their supporters will run clean campaigns, and that unfounded attacks won’t be launched. Just because this occurs at the federal level – and state, too, sometimes – doesn’t mean tribal citizens have to fall prey to these nasty tactics. Between now and July 8, local Cherokees should educate themselves on the individual candidates, and should stop trying to use the media to push their personal grudges. It won’t work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.