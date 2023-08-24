When a university welcomes a new president, faculty, staff and community at-large always look for red flags, and to bring those into view, they ask a few questions.
What will this person do for the employees and students at this institution, and how will the school mesh with the rest of the community? Does the new president have a scientific mind, eager to promote learning rather than react to fear that could take the university several steps back and off the cutting edge of education? Is the new leader autocratic in nature, or willing to let professors guide their students to higher learning without undue interference?
If first impressions matter, then Rodney Hanley, who has taken the helm at Northeastern State University, fits the bill – by any standard.
Hanley is relatively young, as presidents go, but he has an impressive resume. As he told the Daily Press, he was attracted to NSU because a diverse population is important to him, and has been since his first forays into education. He worked with aboriginal peoples in Canada, and was provost for a historically black college in Nashville.
Hanley has a doctorate from the University of Kansas, as well as a leadership certificate from Harvard, but he seems to downplay that. He’d rather talk about overcoming challenges, boosting enrollment, the scientific process, his family – and baseball. He loves baseball, and is eager to see where NSU’s new coach will take the team. He likes football, too.
Those first impressions suggest Hanley might prefer to be called by his first name, rather than by a lofty title – and that he might give credit and respect where it’s due. Faculty at any university will be naturally suspicious when a new leader arrives, and here’s a fellow who could put them at ease.
He has already said that although universities must follow guidelines established by the state, the professors – not the administration – determine the content of the courses they teach. Furthermore, he likes the idea that the “pre-established notions” of students be challenged in some way when they arrive on campus. That could give them a new perspective, he says.
And Hanley is a believer in the value of “institutional memory,” which suggests he won’t change things at NSU just for the sake of change, though he’ll be open to new ideas that could lead to improvements.
Several professors have already told TDP staffers they have good vibes about Hanley, and that’s just what the rest of the Tahlequah community wants to hear. Let’s welcome him, and look for great things in the future.
