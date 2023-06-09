The firefighters of Cherokee County – both the full-timers at Tahlequah and the volunteers for the other dozen rural crews – have long been a source of pride for area residents. We depend on these folks to keep us and our property safe, and to meet those expectations, we passed a permanent sales tax several years ago. It seems only fitting that Tahlequah play host to the annual convention of the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association.
Much of the credit must go to Jim Ed Nimmo, president of the OSFA, who lives in Tahlequah but works in Tulsa. His family is settled here; his kids go to school here, and his wife, Chrissi, serves on the Tahlequah school board and iss deputy attorney general for the Cherokee Nation. Nimmo’s rank gave him the privilege of choosing the location of the convention – and, as he said, he wanted to showcase his hometown and its people.
Nimmo credits Chief Casey Baker and Assistant Chief Mark Whittmore with creating a “really special culture” within the fire department. It’s true – and those two come from a long line of go-getters at TFD. Already, a handful of folks who arrived in town earlier this week for the event have touched base with the Daily Press to let us know how much they think of the local firefighters. They had fun Wednesday with a unique fishing tournament; TPD reported on that in the Thursday edition.
Here’s how Whittmore described the week: “...firefighters will fellowship, have education opportunities, and listen to guest speakers. Vendors will be set up showing fire apparatus, equipment, tools, new technology, and bunker gear. ... It’s great when it’s here in town. We can get everyone involved in some capacity. This allows all firefighters to learn the importance of OSFA’s impact on firefighter issues, safety, and protection of our pension.”
Volunteer fireman and attorney B.J. Baker added: {span}“We pass resolutions, and those resolutions go to our legislation committee. Those are legislation that we try to get passed over the next year.”
In other words, the intricacies of being a firefighter can be complicated and detailed – but they are important. That’s why it’s so crucial that these special folks get together every year – and what better place than Cherokee County? This is a place where firefighters are highly respected, and which is home to the state’s fourth-largest university, and the nation’s largest Indigenous tribe. We also have a scenic river and two lakes. It’s a great way to combine career education with recreation and family fun.
We at TDP welcome the OSFA members wholeheartedly, and we trust the same can be said of all our citizens. While they’re here, the firefighters will be spending money at restaurants, shopping venues and other businesses, and they’ll be sampling a slice of life the rest of us call home. What’s good for them will be even better for the rest of us, because when they leave this weekend, they’ll be spreading the word.
