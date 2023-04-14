We’ve just been notified that our inaugural edition of the rebooted Tahlequah Grapevine has arrived at the office of our sister newspaper, the Muskogee Phoenix.
TDP prints at the Phoenix hub, along with several other newspapers, and the crew there will also be inserting these magazines into our print edition. Subscribers should receive the Grapevine in their weekend edition, April 15-16. Occasionally the inserting machine skips a beat, so anyone whose paper doesn’t contain this magazine needs to contact our office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Judging on the response so far – both from people who have viewed the digital version and those awaiting the print product – this magazine is highly anticipated. There’s a good reason, too; except for two, the writers who contributed are former employees who are among the best TDP has ever had on staff.
Long-time readers will recognize their names: Eddie Glenn, Betty (Smith) Ridge, Stacy (Patrick) Pratt, Nancy Garber and Ben Johnson. Kim Poindexter and Renee Fite also wrote for this magazine.
We expect there to be extra copies, for those who don’t who don’t subscribe or who would like some to share with family and friends. We may have to charge a fee, but at this moment, that is uncertain. We’ll know by the time the overprints are in our office at 106 W. Second, either Friday, April 14, or at latest, on Monday, April 17. Calling our front office after 9 a.m. would be the best way to find out.
The second edition of this magazine is expected to be out in late June. We’re already formulating themes and lining up writers, and we’re sure this one will be just as good as the first. Since advertising is what pays for production, and several businesses have expressed interest in getting on board, it’s likely the next magazine – and those thereafter – will be larger and include more content.
We’re always open to suggestions, and contributing writers with a track record of excellence. Email Executive Editor Kim Poindexter at kpoindexter@tahlequahdailypress.com with your ideas. Businesses and organizations that wish to become involved should email Advertising Director Heather Ruotolo at hruotolo@tahlequahdailypress.com.
Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.