The topic of who is above the law, and who has to pay the penalty for even the slightest infraction, has been at the top of the state conversation list lately, as well as the national list. The mentality of privilege is a scourge that seems to infect all levels of the political class, and nowhere more so than the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government.
Now, add the judicial branch to the list of those who seem determined to toss ethics and human decency out the window. If information that became public last week is any indication, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas may have accepted hefty “gifts” designed to influence his decisions on the court. Thomas and his wife – she’s the one, remember, who was trying to interfere with election outcomes – took luxury trips to Indonesia, California, Texas and Georgia thanks to the “generosity” of real estate tycoon Harlan Crow and his wife. Sometimes it involves an enormous yacht, other times a private jet, but the lavish wining and dining is something any honest judge would shy away from.
Thomas says “someone” advised him there was nothing wrong with keeping the demigod treatment a secret, and that henceforth, he’ll walk the straight and narrow. But whatever happens going forward, there’s no doubt many people will suspect Crow was trying to buy decisions that would help the uber-wealthy. Looking at where Thomas has come down on several decisions, Crow’s investment appears to have paid off.
Thomas was appointed by President Bush after a contentious set of confirmation hearings featuring allegations by Anita Hill and others of misogynistic and sexist behavior on the part of the esteemed jurist. Since those days, he’s been bitter, presumably because of the embarrassment these claims caused him. Many of his decisions reflect an almost irrational approach to American jurisprudence.
Many people believed the three justices appointed by President Donald Trump – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – would go off the rails into uncharted ultra-right territory. But that has not how reality has unfolded. Gorsuch cast a pivotal vote in the McGirt case – which we hardly need to describe here, but it was the correct one, even if it has come with its share of issues. As for Barrett and Kavanaugh, they did not join Thomas and the other extremist on the bench, Samuel Alito, in saying they’d have allowed West Virginia to enforce an anti-transgender sports ban against a cross-country and track athlete. Perhaps that’s an indication they might not be as awful as ultra-leftists thought they’d be.
As for Thomas, this isn’t the first time he’s wallowed in privilege. He suggested in the wake of Roe’s overturn that he might like to revisit several other decisions, including one that could turn back interracial marriage – even though he’s Black and his wife is white. What applies to average Americans doesn’t seem to apply to the high and mighty like him.
Thomas also seems to have forgotten that justice is supposed to be blind, and that even if they are conservative or liberal, they should not be Republican or Democratic.
He ought to be investigated, if not impeached, for behavior that is sorry by any standard but particularly deplorable for a person sitting on the bench of the highest court in the land.
