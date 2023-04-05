Is pornography infesting Oklahoma schools? Should parents be worried?
The answer to the first question, despite the claims by Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, is a resounding “no.” The answer to the second question is “yes” – but the worry should not be over unsavory material in school libraries, but the errant behavior of Mr. Walters that calls into question his fitness for office.
Public education in this state is under attack, the victim of political propaganda and outright lies, and Walters is leading the charge. Last week, he sent to legislators emails containing what some described as rank porn. For most people, transmitting certain types of obscenity via email would be a crime, but not for Walters, whose single-minded pursuits know no bounds. We haven’t seen the material, nor do we want to. But neither have any students of public schools in Oklahoma seen porn – at least, not in the sense most people would define it. and if they have, it’s via their own smartphones – a topic on which Walters is oddly silent.
Most adults can recall a life sciences class taken in junior high, when they were exposed to charts of human anatomy. Is this what is making Walters shake in his puritanical boots? Heaven forbid an eighth-grader might see a clinical chart that included a drawing of human privates so they might understand what’s happening to them when they reach puberty. This bit of knowledge, presented in an academic manner, doesn’t seem to have harmed anyone. No mass shooter has confessed to the police that learning the basics of human anatomy in school prompted him to buy a gun and head for that facility.
Perhaps Walters objects to classics that imply a sexual relationship. Does he want to draw the line on literature itself, aside from Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys? Our schools were already screening books for age-appropriate material. Why does Walters have to tar every educator in this state with the same brush, imply ing that teachers are trying to “groom” children for sexual predation with a trove of titillating tomes?
Since no one is pushing porn, and Walters does not have one scintilla of evidence that’s happening, we need to understand his definition of unsuitable material. Maybe he has a dirty mind and sees smut behind every jot and iota. Maybe he is determined to keep the population ignorant, so people like him can maintain control over a docile, unquestioning population.
Or maybe he just hates LGBTQ+ people. We suspect that’s the case, and that he objects to any hint in print that they exist. Well, here’s a very broad hint: They’re here, and they’re not going away, and there’s nothing wrong with giving children that information.
No one wants children exposed to pornography or any other material inappropriate for certain age levels. Or so we all say. But if Walters is that concerned, he ought to sit down with a Bible and peruse its pages. He’ll find stories of rape, incest and descriptive erotic scenes laced throughout the Old Testament. If Walters doesn’t acknowledge this about The Book, he hasn’t read it.
