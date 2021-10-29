I have a sage piece of advice: If you don't have to fly anywhere right away, don't.
I've always preferred taking the train, if it's possible. And since my first train trip as an adult, more than 20 years ago, I've understood that trains in this country don't run on time. I've shared that information far and wide, because I don't want anyone blaming me when they arrive at their destination too late to attend the concert, play, or museum event they paid for. The reason the trains can't be counted on to be prompt is fairly simple: Amtrak, for the most part, doesn't own the rails; the freight rail companies do, and Amtrak passengers therefore must play second fiddle to the shuttling of freight. But now that inventories are so low on everything from timber to tampons, it might not matter anymore.
I suppose the pandemic can be blamed for many of the problems airlines are facing today, in a peripheral sense. Last year, people were reluctant to fly anywhere, and who can blame them? In coach, passengers are packed together like sardines. And much like sardines have to wallow in the same oil, flyers have to wallow in the same virus-laden air expelled by the people practically sitting on top of them. Airlines responded by canceling flights and eliminating certain routes, and many of those routes passed through Oklahoma. It might be reasonably argued that not too many people want to visit the Sooner state, although I suspect a good number of people would like to leave it, at least temporarily.
But the cancellations and requisite rebookings continue in 2021, although the airlines have had the decency to eliminate the $200 fees associated with those rebookings. Grizzled geezers in board rooms, with cigar smoke floating in a haze above them, no doubt were loathe to give up the profits associated with those fees, but perhap the fear that enraged passengers would hunt them down was enough of an incentive to make them settle for less.
For almost every trip we've taken this year so far - and there have been about five - we've experienced problems, ranging from annoying blips to near disasters. The worst was on our annual anniversary jaunt to Orlando in September, when we flew with American, but there was a prelude event that should have warned us of bad things to come. We had scheduled a trip to Cedar Point in October, and sometime in August, Southwest notified us it - or "they," which is a plural pronoun, even though the airline is a singular entity - had "rearranged" our schedule.
"Hello from Southwest," said the cheery email. "We wanted to let you know that your flight has a new departure time." That was putting it mildly. We were to fly to Cleveland via another city - probably St. Louis - on a Thursday morning, and return to Tulsa the following Monday. The new itinerary had us leaving Thursday - and returning to Tulsa before we even arrived in Cleveland! I called Southwest, and was told by the robo-voice: "Rather than wait for an agent, we can return your call, and you won't lose your place in line." I provided my phone number, and was informed I'd get a callback in about three hours. That sounded like a brief interlude, believe it or not; earlier in the year, I was experiencing wait times from American of eight hours or more. When a gal called back and I told her what had happened, she said, "Uh, yeah. That won't work." They'd canceled most flights directly to and from Tulsa, it seems. When I say "direct," I mean with only one stop, since there are very few nonstop flights from Tulsa to anywhere, much less Cleveland. The agent toiled over the problem for a while, and finally found me a route taking off and returning when I wanted, but it involved three flights both ways. I agreed to it; what choice did I have?
A month passed, and we arrived at the date for the anniversary trip, Sept. 17. We were to fly out of Tulsa at 6:35 p.m. to DFW, then make a connection a little over an hour later to Orlando. American boarded us on time, but I knew almost immediately there was a problem, even before the captain told us about it. There was an issue with the cargo door sensor, and they couldn't seem to get it fixed. I could look out the window and see the door opening and closing, but the pilot couldn't tell what was going on from the cockpit. Although he kept coming back on the intercom and apologizing for the delay, it got longer and longer. The flight attendant wasn't very forthcoming, and we were in first class. He wouldn't give us the free cocktail to which we were entitled, nor would he give us water - even after we'd sat on the tarmac for two hours. He even said, "Hey, this is just as stressful for us as it is for you." I grumbled under my breath that at least he was getting paid for it. Meanwhile, American started sending me texts, warning me we were about to miss our connecting flight (no sh*t). It urged me to "look for an alternate route" and rebook as quickly as I could. The best I could do - assuming we ever got to DFW - was a flight to Reagan in D.C. the next morning, and then on to Orlando.
After 9 p.m., we finally took off, and got to Dallas in under an hour. My phone was on plane mode, so I didn't see AA's text informing me they'd rebooked us until we arrived. The flight we were now to take was to leave after 11 p.m., although it had been originally scheduled to leave DFW at 6:30; the plane had been delayed in Florida by weather. So we hung out with the irate bunch that had been waiting for that flight, which included about a dozen very vocal fellows wearing yarmulkes. One of them said to me, "Can you believe this sh*t?" and then promptly added, "Excuse my French." I was concerned because we now had two bookings - this one, and the one through Reagan on Saturday. But the gate attendant assured me that the Saturday flight I'd booked - which was "on hold," anyway - had been canceled, and I wouldn't be charged for it.
The bright spot in this series of flights was that the plane to Miami was a 777, and we were placed in some of those seats that turn into beds, and we had our own TVs and earbuds and everything. And these flight attendants were more than happy to supply us with as much booze as we could consume. More than a few people staggered off the plane into the Miami airport when we arrived at around 2 a.m. or so. By then, the place was practically deserted, and cold as a butcher's freezer. We found the gate from which we expected to depart at 7 a.m., and curled up on the floor, trying to sleep. I have a remote idea now how homeless people feel. We only had a few incidentals in our small carry-on, and nothing that would ward off the chill, or ease the pain proffered by the hard floor.
This is only the beginning of the nightmare, which will continue next week.
