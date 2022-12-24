There were about five people at The Fit this morning, and seeing as it was going to be the last day it was open for over a week, I had to swim. When I was going around the corner en route to the pool, I heard something small hit the floor, and then a man's voice say, "Oh, sh*t." Then I heard a woman's voice say, in a rather jocular tone, "You shouldn't curse this close to Christmas." He replied, "Hey, I'm not cursing; I'm cussing, and there's a difference."
This reminded me of my first priest. An almost identical conversation ensued during a party at his home after one of our RCIA classes. Father Swett was also a good cook, and on this particular evening, he was making something with hazelnuts and raspberry purée. I can't remember what mistake he made, but he uttered the same expletive as the guy at The Fit. Having been raised Baptist and prude, I was a little surprised, and I said, "I can't believe I just heard a priest curse!" His response was identical to that of the guy at The Fit.
In the ensuing years, I heard worse words from him, but a close observer would note these "cuss" words were never aimed at a person, and were only expressions of surprise or frustration, or merely adjectives to give texture to a comment. When my son went through first communion, my parents were in the sanctuary, seated behind us with all the other families of the kids in his class. Father Swett, who is to this day the best homilist I've ever heard, made some sort of complicated analogy, and after a pause said in a rare moment of self-chastisement, "You all probably don't even know what the hell I'm talking about." My mother's gasp was probably audible to everyone within a 50-foot radius. Later, I explained to her Father Swett's philosophy in regard to colorful metaphors. She admitted there were worse four-letter words, but added, "... at the pulpit, though!" I reminded her that Baptist preachers often use the word "hell" -- albeit in a different context -- as a threat to those who stubbornly refuse to make their way to the altar to get saved.
Since he's a Baptist deacon, I have rarely heard my dad cuss. For Baptists, behaviors like cussing and consuming alcohol are done in relative privacy. My dad often said that people who cuss are less intelligent than others, because they couldn't come up with anything more clever to say. I know now just the opposite is true. Some of the people with the highest IQs known to humankind could, and can, cuss a blue streak. My husband reports he has heard my father use some choice words when none of "the girls" were around.
My mother had a rather broad definition of what constituted a curse word. In fact, she listed "fart" in that category. If someone passed gas, we were to refer to it with those words, and we were also allowed to say "windy," as in, "He let a windy." "Poot" was also permissible, as was "butt," although she preferred "bottom," but never "*ss." One day, when we were driving home from church in our old '63 Comet, we were approaching the house on the dirt driveway, probably at about 15 mph. My dad happened to be looking at the garden, when he veered a little off to the right, and struck a tree. He said, "Well, kiss my ruddy butt!" My mom chastised him and we three kids snickered.
Come to think of it, most of my father's "soft" expletives were related to vehicles, accidents, or other bad drivers. Once, when my brother played little league, my dad backed his truck into another car parked at Hatbox Field, and that was the first time I heard him engage in fecal matters: "Well, sh*t!" He left his name and phone number on the windshield of the victim, and presumably, coughed up the dough for the damage. Anyone who knows how to frugal my dad is will understand this was a noble gesture.
My grandparents, on both sides, strongly disapproved of cussing, although there are family stories about rare instances when one of my grandfathers emitted a real whopper. I doubt seriously my grandmothers ever did, though. Grandma Ashlock would say, "Dear John!" - presumably referring to the saint - and Grandma Poindexter would exclaim, "I swan!" I still don't know what that means, unless it suggests transforming into a large bird, but I did hear Olympia Dukakis say it in "Steel Magnolias," so it must've been a rather common southern saying at one time.
I knew when I was 5 what saying naughty words could get you. I could already read by then, and once, when Grandma Ashlock took my sister and me to a park in Oklahoma City, I saw a word spray-painted on a concrete storm drain and started sounding it out: "Fuuuuu..." My grandmother loudly interjected, "Dear John!" and then lowered her voice to whisper, "Oh, Kim, don't ever say that word; you'll go to hell."
I'm 62 now, and so far, so good. Anyone who knows me is aware I often employ useful literary devices. Not in print, of course; we use the asterisk to replace vowels to suggest to readers what was said. The eschewing of vowels is a trick probably conceived by an ancient Jewish journalist.
But if someone is prone to cussing -- and that's not like swearing, either -- it's going to happen, regardless of what time of the year it is, and unfortunately, regardless of who is present. If Jesus Christ were to walk up to a person who doesn't bother to delete expletives, the rough speaker would extend a hand to him, and say, "Well, hey there, Jesus! D*mn glad to meet you!" I doubt Jesus, who took down a fig tree with God knows what curse - pun intended - would object too much.
