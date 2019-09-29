As the year-long nightmare of my oral surgeries and new bridgework is coming to a close, my attitude is improving. But it usually does, right after Labor Day has passed and most of the drunks have stopped loitering around the river and tossing their empties onto our driveway.
Fall is my favorite time of the year, mainly because of what most people think of as "football weather." The cool, crisp evenings remind us of days gone by, when we shared flannel blankets and sipped hot cocoa (or something stronger) in the stands at our respective high schools or colleges. For most Americans, football season is a time met with great anticipation - especially in these parts, if you're an OU fan ready to rumble with OSU adherents, or vice versa.
But there's another aspect of fall that has suited my fancy the past couple of decades: I've taken a liking to Halloween. This is strange, but I like putting on costumes, and while I don't necessarily like eating the high-carb candies passed out at various venues, I like collecting it. I noticed Reasor's already has its Halloween candy on the shelves; I seized upon a bag of Mounds minis for my husband, and for myself - because I just can't help myself - I scored some Mellocreme Pumpkins, which I call "scary pumpkins." I have no idea why, since these sugary morsels have no countenance that would render them frightening.
Everyone knows my husband and I are roller coaster fanatics, and fall is low travel season for most amusement parks. You'll get better deals on airfare, hotel accommodations, and attraction tickets, especially if you're active-duty military or a veteran. There are always good deals at Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando for military types like my husband, but during autumn months, you won't find any better deals except perhaps in February. If you want to get on the action, though, you'd better get cracking.
One of the best Halloween events we've ever attended is at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. In our opinion, Cedar Point has the best coasters in the country, and its quirky Halloweekends enhances the electric atmosphere. It's usually a little chilly on Lake Erie during September and October, but bundling up for a frigid coaster flight is OK by me. You can ride any of the 18 coasters, which includes Steel Vengeance, a bone-crushing woodie that has transformed into a hyper-hybrid behemoth. And when night falls, you can make your way through the haunted houses and venture into several outdoor "scare zones." These sometimes change with each new season, but you can check out the current offerings at the website.
The Cedar Point employees will only send through about eight people at a time for maximum "startle effect." Creatures of all stripes jump out at you, follow you, mumble weird things at you, and howl like banshees. Sometimes there are bright lights shining overhead so you can't see what's coming. There are other special effects: strobe lighting, dry-ice-induced fog, animatrons and other grotesque objects. CP also has a number of "scare zones" where zombies, werewolves, and chainsaw-wielding murderers lurk. My favorite is "Blood on the Bayou," with its Nawlins theme. There are special food treats during this time, as well: caramel apples, popcorn balls, cider, and other enticing tidbits.
Closer to home, and more feasible for locals, Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Texas is surprisingly effective. Tickets are relatively inexpensive, and free with season passes. This park also offers spook houses, and does a pretty good job of spacing out the victims as they pass through. They had a new attraction last year near the back of the park that, at least at that time, was the best. At SFOT, some of the rides are retrofitted for the Halloween season, and it adds more spice to the mix. The park doesn't open until 2 p.m. on these days, but it remains open until midnight.
For the past couple of years, we've checked out the Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights while in Florida. There are impossibly long lines for this popular event, so I always advise people to buy the "front-of-the-line" (Express) passes here, too, which are free if you stay on property. Otherwise, despite being in the park from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., you won't get through all the dozen or so special attractions. One caveat: Although Universal's scenery, makeup, costuming, and special effects are superior to those at CP or SFOT, the employees send guests through like cattle through a chute, because of the huge crowds - which means you get to see what's happening to the folks in front of you before you get to every pivotal point in your journey. That kind of spoils the fun. Still, it's worth the effort, and resort prices are comparatively low.
You can also can check out Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. The lines for rides are generally short, because everyone is trick-or-treating for candy. Cast members dip their hands into barrels full of candy, then drop them into the sacks of passing guests. Just as many adults enjoy this event as children, but cast members don't always react favorably to my husband and me. In years past, I've watched as they've shoved fistsful of treats into the sacks of other immature adults in line, but when it's our turn, we're lucky to get a single Milky Way. Usually I get handed a disgusting Peep or two.
There's plenty of seasonal fun in the Cherokee County area, too, and we will keep you apprised of the details. Have a frightfully good time!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.