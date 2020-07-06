No matter what anyone says, the world economy is in trouble. America is in trouble, too, Oklahoma not so much.
The 1990 recession hit most of the country hard, especially in cities that relied on oil production for jobs and cash flow, such as Houston, Texas. Engineers were flipping hamburgers at McDonald's just to pay living expenses. Throughout much of the country, expensive houses were sitting empty, boats, cars and equipment were idle; hard goods sold for a fraction of their original purchase prices. Economists warned their clients not to succumb to "yellow fever," the uncontrollable desire to buy heavy equipment, because it was selling for pennies on the dollar. Those who were living paycheck-to-paycheck before the recession lost their homes and automobiles, not to mention their "man toys," such as sailboats and jet skis. But people with money literally made out like bandits: Cash was king.
Meanwhile, small business owners and the general public in Northeast Oklahoma hardly realized there was a recession. Locals joked that Oklahoma was so poor no one noticed. Back in 1990, local residents had a different mindset: Most people had some type of "rainy-day" savings and credit was usually through a local business, not credit cards.
Things have changed substantially since 1990. Nowadays, the average American has more than $5,000 in credit card debt. Young workers with decent jobs tend to have much higher credit debt, while people with lower-paying jobs tend to have smaller averages. Credit cards, rather than actual savings, have become a substitute for emergency funds. The average family now needs two separate incomes; if either person loses his job, the family will be in serious financial trouble in less than four months. In 1990, a family usually owned two cars: one, a year or two old, the other, five to 10 years old. It was common for the wife to drive the new car, and her husband to drive the older car, because he wanted her to have the safer automobile. Today, however, both the husband and the wife need a new car and higher payments so people won't "look down" on them. People are more concerned about their self-images than they were 30 years ago.
Food prices in the '90s were cheaper than they are now. Yes, some of the difference can be attributed to inflation, but today's family spends one-third to one-half if their real income just on food and eating out, whereas, in the '90s, food costs were closer to 15 to 20 percent. Today, real estate agents routinely advise buyers to obligate a third of their income to house payments, often ignoring taxes and insurance rates. Add up car payments, house payments, and grocery bills, and young people endure a financial nightmare, especially when one or both lose their employment. Stimulus checks cannot fix such obvious problems.
Food prices in Oklahoma should be extra-low right now because of the glut in pigs, chickens and vegetables from the loss of major markets, but retail prices are holding steady. Experts are predicting food shortages and high prices soon because of all the surplus food being destroyed right now. No doubt, suppliers and large chains will use the epidemic as an excuse to raise prices because of worldwide shortages, but supplies will outweigh demand in America for another five to 10 years, regardless.
If suppliers overestimate how long the pandemic will last, we will see serious short-term shortages even here. But the quickest route to bankruptcy is to not replenish inventory. Smart businesspeople understand they cannot sell what they do not have.
Mark Stepp is a retired senior technical writer and former newspaper reporter/editor. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a graduate of Northeastern State University with a BA in education and journalism.
